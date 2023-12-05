Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.