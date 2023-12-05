Streisand talks acting, music and destiny after release of her memoir ‘My Name is Barbra’
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Her book is called ‘My Name is Barbra’ and it runs nearly 1,000 pages. You expected less from Barbra Streisand? Streisand spent the past decade working on one of the epic narratives in modern show business — her uncompromising rise from working class Brooklyn in the 1940s and ’50s to global fame. “My Name is Barbra” reached the top five on the New York Times bestseller list among other bestseller lists. During a recent telephone interview, she reflected on her tastes in music, her tastes in film and her sense of destiny, dating back to childhood.