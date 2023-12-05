Taliban’s abusive education policies harm boys as well as girls in Afghanistan, rights group says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rights group says the Taliban’s education policies are harming boys as well as girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and higher education, but there has been less attention to the impact on boys’ education. That’s according to Human Rights Watch. A new report from the group says the Taliban’s abusive policies include the departure of qualified teachers, regressive curriculum changes and the increased use of corporal punishment. It says the changes lead to greater fear of going to school and falling attendance.

