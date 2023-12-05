A trial deciding if JetBlue can buy Spirit — and further consolidate the industry — nears its end
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — JetBlue says it needs to buy Spirit Airlines to compete with bigger airlines in a post-Covid travel world. That’s the case a JetBlue lawyer made Tuesday during closing arguments in a trial over the government’s lawsuit to block JetBlue from buying Spirit. The Justice Department argues that the proposed $3.8 billion merger would hurt consumers by eliminating Spirit and its cheaper base fares, leaving fewer options for travelers on a budget. JetBlue says it needs to grow to compete with bigger airlines. There is no jury. The case will be decided by U.S. District Judge William Young.