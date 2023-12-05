US officials want ships to anchor farther from California undersea pipelines, citing 2021 oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Federal investigators have concluded that a 2021 rupture of an undersea oil pipeline off the Southern California coast was likely caused by the proximity of anchored shipping vessels. The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday voted to recommend that authorities increase the safety margin between anchored vessels heading to and from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and undersea pipelines. Board members also recommended that vessel traffic services across the country provide audible and visual alarms when an anchored vessel is nearing a pipeline. The recommendations followed a nearly four-hour hearing about the October 2021 spill of 25,000 gallons of oil off the Southern California coast.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.