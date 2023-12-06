Dutch plans to tackle climate change are in doubt after the election victory of a far-right party

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The outgoing Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, told delegates at the COP28 United Nations climate conference his country is “committed to accelerating our efforts” to tackle climate change. Whether that happens in this nation, large parts of which are under sea level and protected by dikes, depends on talks that are underway to form a new ruling coalition. Rutte’s potential successor wants to trash the country’s climate policies. A day after the election, activists hoisted banners outside the prime minister’s office in The Hague that read: “No climate denier as our prime minister.”

