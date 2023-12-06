Turkey’s Erdogan tends to strained relationship with EU with ‘win-win’ trip to neighbor Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will fly to Greece on Thursday on a visit designed to set the historically uneasy neighbors on a more constructive path and help repair his country’s strained relationship with the European Union. Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will oversee the signing of cooperation deals as part of a so-called “positive agenda,” aimed at bypassing long-standing and often volatile disputes. After years of tension and a looming risk of military confrontation, the NATO allies are seeking to rebuild trust and deliver a timely message of cooperation in the troubled eastern Mediterranean.

