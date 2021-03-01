St. Charles files suit to block medical techs’ strike, claims 10-day strike notice is illegal
Union blasts 'frivolous' lawsuit; hearing Tuesday in Eugene federal court
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Health System said Monday it is preparing for a possible strike Thursday by a union representing about 150 Bend medical techs, but also has filed suit to block the walkout, claiming a 30-day strike notice is required, also filing two unfair labor practice complaints.
The union defended its 10-day strike notice of a March 4 walkout in a weekend news release and called the lawsuit "frivolous."
Two elements of federal labor law apparently will come into play at a federal court hearing Tuesday in Eugene, as the hospital system seeks an injunction to prevent the walkout.
Section 8g of the National Labor Relations Act "prohibits a labor organization from engaging in a strike, picketing, or other concerted refusal to work at any health care institution without first giving at least 10 days’ notice in writing to the institution and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service."
However, another section of the Section 8 collective bargaining rules says that a labor organization must "give at least 30 days' notice to federal and state mediators of the existence of a dispute, where you are bargaining for an initial collective-bargaining agreement."
Here's the full St. Charles news release, issued Monday:
St. Charles Health System is continuing to prepare for a strike of its technical employees who are represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. According to the notice received last week, the strike is set to begin at 8 a.m. on March 4 and will last for an indefinite period of time. OFNHP represents about 150 technical caregivers on the St. Charles Bend campus.
St. Charles has filed two unfair labor practice charges against OFNHP with the National Labor Relations Board because we believe the strike notice was not lawful and that the union is not bargaining in good faith.
“The National Labor Relations Act requires that when a first contract is being negotiated, the union must provide at least 30 days’ notice of the contract dispute to state and federal mediation agencies so the dispute may be resolved without a work stoppage,” said Rebecca Berry, vice president of human resources for St. Charles. “As a result, we believe the strike notice is unlawful, and the NLRB is now investigating that issue.”
It is our understanding the NLRB will not reach a decision before Thursday's strike date. Consequently, St. Charles has also filed a complaint for injunctive relief to ensure we can maintain health care services until the issue can be resolved.
A hearing is scheduled related to the injunction request in federal court in Eugene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. If the injunction is not granted, the strike will not be paused, but the issue of the legality of the strike notice will remain before the National Labor Relations Board.
“It is our fundamental mission and responsibility as a health care organization to take care of our community,” said Aaron Adams, president of St. Charles Bend. “Although we believe the strike notice is unlawful, we will proceed with preparations to ensure continued care for our patients.”
Until the outcome of the injunction hearing is known, St. Charles is continuing to prepare for a work stoppage. The health system has contracted with an outside agency to hire qualified replacement workers and is also asking internal caregivers who hold technical certifications, but who are not part of the bargaining unit, to help fill hospital shifts. The goal is to reduce disruptions to patient care as much as possible.
“The union has indicated they are striking to get St. Charles to come back to the bargaining table,” Berry said. “We find OFNHP’s reasons for the strike confusing since we already had a bargaining session scheduled for March 10 with a federal mediator. We were also discussing additional, earlier bargaining dates with the mediator prior to receiving the strike notice.”
St. Charles requested a federal mediator to facilitate negotiations in order to speed up the process to reach a final agreement.
“We continue to be unclear as to what OFNHP hopes to accomplish with this strike,” Adams said. “But what we do know is the union’s decision to strike has an impact on our patients, our caregivers, our physicians and our community.”
Here's the latest release from the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals:
ST. CHARLES FILES FRIVOLOUS LAWSUIT TO UNDERMINE THEIR EMPLOYEES’ WORKPLACE RIGHTS
Hospital files a lawsuit to stop a planned strike, manipulating the legal process to attack the medical caregivers at St. Charles.
BEND, Ore.— On February 26th the management of St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon filed a lawsuit to try to stop a legal and planned strike from their medical professionals. Despite following all requirements of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), the hospital is falsely claiming that the correct notification period was not followed. In advance of a strike at a hospital, the workers must provide notice ten days before, which they did. The hospital’s frantic response is another example of their efforts to break up the bargaining power of the medical providers who are fighting for fair compensation, safe working conditions, and respect in the workplace.
“We are a core part of this community, we are essential to its care, and all we are asking is to be treated that way,” said George Wainscott, a certified surgical technologist in the family birthing center. “The workers who are most capable of safely and reliably staffing this hospital are available. The employer is simply unwilling to treat us with the respect and value that we are worth.”
The hospital filed an Unfair Labor Practice contesting the length of the notification period, something that labor law experts have rightly said shows their misunderstanding of the NLRA. They originally wanted a state court to issue an injunction to halt the strike. By filing in state court—the wrong jurisdiction—they would have been provided an unfair path to an injunction. This matter actually belongs in federal court, which is why it was immediately moved to a federal jurisdiction.
This is another example of extreme tactics that are intended to frighten St. Charles’ employees into submission, something that management often does in an effort to avoid unionization. While this action has been couched in the language of public health, it is a transparent attempt to undermine their own employees’ right to collective action. The union is fighting this in court, and the strike will still commence on March 4th, with community and political leaders from around Bend joining them on the picket line.
Comments
34 Comments
St charles is also running anti union commercials and cancelling elective surgeries, sounds a lot more complex and expensive than just paying the techs what theyre obviously worth… kind of like when they outsourced the billing dept only to bring it back a year later, or when they got caught not cleaning instruments, their quest to go downmarket is costing them more than it saves
If I worked there, I would say to hell with union and still work. I don’t need a union to tell me what to do or “bargain” for me.
I hope Bend can get a second hospital, St. Charles is not keeping faith with the community. They could do better and might if there was competition.
Absolutely no chance of a second hospital. Market is not big enough, plus who is going to come in and start up a hospital when St. Charles can’t make money now. Let’s try and fix what we got. I am not sure why mediation isn’t working.
Lets be real, st charles already charges more than the state average for most procedures, even the bulletin has reported on this ad nauseum- mediation isnt working because the hospital isnt acting in good faith
Glass door: https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/medical-technician-salary-SRCH_KO0,18.htm
Says average salary about 40k per year for there profession
https://www.salary.com/research/salary/benchmark/medical-technologist-ascp-salary/bend-or
Above link says average pay in bend Oregon for their profession is 67k per year..
That is far above national average. So how much more to they think they deserve?
Probably enough to buy a house and feed their family in the town they work? Cant do that on 40k or even 67k around here, its why most drs in bend get their own treatment in pdx- st charles is a joke and has been for decades
if you can’t afford to live here you live somewhere else.
We’ve been hearing that for decades gramps and ive never seen it work once, during emergency surgery the last thing you want is the lowest bidder coming in from an hour away DUH… its time for bend to grow up and put all our land rover money to good use for once
I call BS you can certainly do that on 67k a year in this area.
We see what you did there, bro.
Comparing apples and oranges is funny, huh.
Let’s do it right this time…
–
A ‘Medical Technician’ is an EMT in an ambulance, who average just under $40k nationally.
–
A google search for ‘Medical Technologist’ gave:
“A medical technologist is a highly skilled health professional who tests and analyzes blood, other body fluids, and tissue samples. Medical technologists are responsible for operating and maintaining the equipment used to analyze specimens and ensuring that tests are completed in a correct and timely manner.”
Glass door: average salary for medical technicians about 41k per year
Salary . Com : bend oregon average pay 67k per year
They want more ?
He is comparing EMT pay to that of a Medical Technologist.
Don’t buy into this flimflam.
–
https://www.verywellhealth.com/medical-technologist-career-profile-1736165
“the techs what they’re obviously worth”
They are worth what they can obtain in the marketplace. IF you think you are worth $22/hr but an employer offers you $20/hr, you can go try different employers. IF all other employers offer no more than $20/hr, than you are worth $20/hr.
Correct thats why they are striking, due to a lowball offer
Yes, let’s strike and hurt the community rather than taking responsibility for yourself. That’s what a union really does.
It only hurts the community if they dont cut a deal… strikes work, that might be why youre so worked up 😉
Hospital rep says that a 30-day notice is required before striking. Union rep says a 10-day notice is required. This should be fairly cut-and-dried and easy to answer. Surely, this rule is actually written somewhere in a legal document or agreement.
We include the language and links to NLRB regulations on both sides of the issue atop this article. I guess that’s why we have judges…
Unless I missed it there appears to be no mention of the actual pay rate in this article. Would it be too much to expect one of your journalists to find out?
I can suggest it but clearly some others have found average salaries, and neither side is talking publicly at this point about how far apart they are. There are a variety of represented positions so the pay range is probably quite a wide range.
I’m wondering if people’s lives could be put in danger because of their strike?
I’m not sure if they would be but if they are could this be described as domestic terrorism?
domestic terrorism is defined as “activities that (A) involve acts dangerous to human life (B) appear to be intended (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence a policy
they have been given opportunity to resolve the issues, but not willing to address them. Save lives pay your people appropriately
The key word is “initial”. The techs do not have a contract now. They just organized and this is their initial bargaining agreement, hence 30 day notice. Unfortunately, you cannot believe either side. However, the union does intend to exaggerate. I have been out 6 1/2 months on an exaggeration. It was all settled on the original offer.
Unions allow the lowest common denominator to earn the same as the best, highest performing employee and destroy incentive.
That sounds like a great idea in the medical field. Let’s make sure to offer protections to poor performers in life – critical roles.
Ya mean like teachers?
You must not have heard of costco or southwest airlines 🤣🤣🤣🙄
did not work out well when they stymied the nurses, it just redoubled their efforts and shut the whole place down, go to the table,
I get to see the first-hand effects on our essential healthcare workers every day. Especially now. A lot of you think they are getting paid enough and you are basing your opinions on a general healthcare worker salary search. These statistics include every level of our healthcare systems such as front desk secretaries and reps who are indirectly involved with patient care. Yes, these support roles are importan, however, they are not the hands on workers who have to witness the sick and dying patients like these techs do. My wife is on-call multiple days each month. She loves her job, but she does not appreciate the lack of respect from St. Charles because they don’t have the nurse or doctor title. My wife can and does perform tasks that nurses do. They are essential and there is no argument that can prove otherwise. With that said, the nurses she works with fully support the union she is a part of, but cannot physically demonstrate it due to legal constraints set by the employer. The cost of living is difficult and challenging in Central Oregon. If we are to retain quality and tenured employees in our region we have to pay them what they deserve and what they need to stay here. If my wife and I were to relocate, (and we are considering it), we would take, at minimum, an 18% cut in pay. It costs a lot to live in Bend, and it costs a lot to work in a region that is this busy. St. Charles is backed into a corner and is resorting to false information to persuade to the community that they don’t deserve benefits and salary that is consistent with the rest of the country. Open up your perspectives people and realize that these essential workers deserve a speedy and fair contract.
You completely contradicted your post. You are say you would be taking an 18% pay cut by moving? So you are saying St Charles is ALREADY paying more than the average?!?! Also, you are highlighting the high cost of living, well if you move where the cost of living is lower than your “18% pay cut” just evens out.
Why so bent out of shape when hard working people who went to school and earned a difficult career that is valuable to our society want to make a good wage?
St. Charles doesn’t respect their Caregivers period! Every day that passes they seem to reach a new low. They would love every one to quit and higher non benefitted positions. It’s all about the all mighty dollar not the patients and sure as heck not the Caregivers! If they were smart they would overhaul management ( show them the door!) and root at a big part of the problem.
Unions only work for themselves.
If it was called the chamber of commerce instead, you would kiss their toes with a smile on your face