Vintage-inspired home furnishing store to open in Old Mill District

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shoppers and visitors to the Old Mill District in Bend can expect a greater level of retail diversity this summer with the planned opening of a well-known Portland-based home furnishings, décor and interior design retailer.

City Home, which sells a mix of new and vintage-inspired furniture, décor and accessories in four Portland metro locations, will open their first and only Central Oregon showroom by mid-June in the Old Mill District.

“We’re excited to provide people yet another reason to come to the Old Mill District,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director of the Old Mill District. “Whether they’re in the mood to shop for home furnishings or just want to browse the showroom for inspiration, City Home will definitely stand out as a go-to source for home décor products and ideas.”

According to owner Kim Pelett, who boasts more than 30 years of home décor sales experience, City Home strives to offer a visual shopping experience for its customers.

“The soul of City Home lies in blending old and new … and not taking itself too seriously,” Pelett said, noting her stores offer a variety of styles “so that everyone can find something to fall in love with.”

City Home will also offer interior design services for its customers.

“We have a deep appreciation for being invited into our customers’ homes to help them furnish comfortable spaces that are personal expressions of their families,” said Kelly Atwood, City Home’s regional manager. “The City Home team is beyond excited to bring our brand and environment to the Bend area.”

City Home’s Bend showroom will be located at 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 307 - the current site of Simply Mac - between Buckle and Greg’s Grill along the Deschutes River.

In turn, Simply Mac - which provides a full range of Apple products, accessories, training and support - will remain in the Old Mill District and move to 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 320, between Evoke Winery and Avalon Salon & Spa. Simply Mac’s final day in their current space will be May 15.

“Simply Mac is an incredible store that always offers great products and amazing service to those shopping the Old Mill District,” Eastes said. “We’re happy they’re remaining in our district and look forward to working with them for years to come from their new location.”

About the Old Mill District

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com.