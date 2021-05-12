SW Oregon natural gas terminal project on pause

Business

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A proposed major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal is officially on pause after state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week.

The Herald and News reports the Jordan Cove Energy project’s manager and associate general counsel, Donald Sullivan, filed a letter with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday. In it he cited a list of state permit denials that prevent the project from moving ahead despite a federal approval from the agency.

Sullivan wrote that applicants have decided to pause the development of the project while they assess the effect of these decisions.

Jordan Cove would be the first such LNG overseas export terminal in the lower 48 states. The proposed 230-mile feeder pipeline would begin in Malin, in southwest Oregon, and end at the city of Coos Bay on the rural Oregon coast, crossing through four southern Oregon counties.

The letter also requested that the U.S. regulatory agency withdraw its consultation requests with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service on Jordan Cove’s behalf “to conserve the resources of the Commission and other operating agencies.”

