Redmond butcher shop sparks online controversy with post criticizing Juneteenth; some customers cut ties
(Update: Grocery Outlet in Bend pulls products)
Monkless Belgian Ales Brewpub cancels partnership with We're the Wurst
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond butcher shop We're the Würst posted a message to its Facebook page on Friday, making claims about the reasoning and legitimacy of the holiday Juneteenth that triggered an online backlash, a canceled partnership with a brewpub and prompted a Bend grocery store to pull its products from their shelves.
The newly recognized state and federal holiday marks the annual commemoration of the end of slavery.
However, the post states "#Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the moral decay and corrosion of our country, under the guise of #equality."
NewsChannel 21 spoke with Shandell Landon, an OSU-Cascades education instructor, who explained Juneteenth is in fact a holiday celebrating the actual end of slavery.
“I think the most concerning part is the misinformation," Landon said Monday.
It’s celebrated on June 19th because on that date in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the last slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom.
She explained that Juneteenth was officially recognized as a state and national holiday this year, and there have been celebrations in Central Oregon for the past three years.
“Other parts of the nation have been celebrating for a while, but many of us just didn’t know the holiday existed, because it’s not something that’s historically talked about,” Landon said.
The We're the Würst owner declined to speak on camera.
His post ends with this statement:
"Call me a bigot. Cancel your order. Don't email. I don't care; the fact remains that history is only changed by fascists."
Several commenters on a posting on Reddit's Bend subreddit found current companies who use We're the Würst products, including Monkless Belgian Ales Brewpub.
The pub responded on Reddit Sunday, stating:
"We’re the Wurst’s views are not aligned with Monkless Belgian Ales’ views or values. We are managing the issue and taking this situation very seriously. Please be patient with us as we source new product and reprint our menus."
NewsChannel 21 confirmed with the general manger Monday that the brewery immediately ended its partnership with We're the Würst and will rely on national and regional meat suppliers before finding a new local supplier.
Landon said she appreciates the online community bringing this issue to attention, and Monkless for taking immediate action.
“It really warms my heart to see our community line up with us and and support us and make steps to make Central Oregon a safer place for people of color," Landon said. “We can’t do this work alone and having the community step up and take actual actions lets us know that we are important and we matter.”
Later Monday, Bend Grocery Outlet co-owner/operator Billy Muzio confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that he'd sent an email response that was posted on Reddit, saying they "were made aware of the (We're the Würst) post this morning and have already pulled all of his products. We do not condone that type of behavior."
As usual someone speaks their mind followed and backed by an ammendment and snowflakes get their feelings hurt. What is society coming to? Slavery hasn’t been a thing since 1864. It’s a mark in history and that’s where it should stay! This is all probably trumps fault anyway! Ask good ol Kate she’ll tell ya!!!
Guns are for cowards and impotent men right?
Since when do businesses express opinions on issues in these regards. You are the same type of person that complained when a business enforced mask mandates. Bringing up trump and Kate, your go too because that validates your opinion? I know the owner of were the wurst. He annoys a lot of restaurant managers and distributors. Always walks in like he owns the place.
I don’t know the business owner and he’s free to say what he wants — and I’m free to never give another dime to him and I’m also free to tell all of my friends that he’s a racist bigot, just in case they missed this story.
Yes the “ammenddment” means he can say what he wants without restrictions from the government. It also gives everyone else the right to respond as they see fit. If the snowflake can’t handle the reaction from the public to his posts, maybe he should keep his political opinions off his business’s Facebook page. Mixing personal politics and a sausage business is a bad business model.
It’s not the 1st time he’s spouted off like this, and if any of you recall, he lost a ton of biz last time as well. His greasy and under seasoned food wasn’t good enough to survive a flush market with tons of tourist traffic. He failed at several food truck locations and had to move to a wholesale-only facility as his biz tanked. Now, he’s lost several large accounts, likely his biggest. It’s not just Monkless who are pulling the plug. Let him stick to mail order with “patriots” who buy Chinese everything and wouldnt know quality of it hit them in the face.
And today the Bend Grocery Outlet announced they had just cleared their products off their shelves.
Just confirmed via Grocery Outlet and the Bend subreddit post of his email, which they confirmed, thanks.
Trumplicans disgust me.
Bob, you know nothing about Trump voters and your lack of tolerance is ironic
He clearly knows enough if they voted for trump
Wow, and why exactly? It is his 1st amendment right to have an opinion and it can be different than yours. But of course as soon as it is not a pro-pride opinion it all of the sudden “disgusts” you! Ain’t that just funny?
Get back to your crying room and play with your crayons. You are not capable of dealing with reality. crying bobby.
Please do some history on your cult leader Biden. He is a bigot. His mentor was the late Senator KKK wizard Robert Byrd. The Democratic Party truly disgust me. LATINOS FOR TRUMP 2024.
These are the times I wish I lived in a grown up country where hate speech was called out for what it is and gets you fined or arrested.
Plenty of room in Russia for you, grab your crap and move out of China Hat.
Stalin would be proud. BD thinks the 1st A is just for what BD wants to see & hear. The truth is hate to those that hate the truth
I suppose you get to define hate speech, right?
Blue Danube – where you can fine, arrest, and imprison everyone who has a different opinion than you for “hate speech”. Everything is hate speech to people that hate free speech. This scenario of weaponizing an institution against people that have contrary views has played out many times throughout history. Disagreeing with racial identity politics is hate speech, because more racism is the solution to racism: https://www.wsj.com/articles/is-the-cure-for-racism-really-more-racism-11602535839. Intolerance is the solution for intolerance: https://www.marcuse.org/herbert/publications/1960s/1965-repressive-tolerance-fulltext.html, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance.
That’s about the most un-American thing I’ve read in awhile. “Hate Speech” is Constitutionally protected expression. The whole point of the First Amendment is to protect speech that someone else finds annoying. At least that way they let you know who they are.
The First Amendment is about government not being able to restrict speech. Private enterprise is something different entirely. It’s a roiling debate, but many believe private business has a right to set rules on its own service.
You let liberals say whatever they want against people that voted for trump And then you censor the people’s replies I’m done with you. When you moved here 30 year Ago You haven’t improved on the news quality of Z21211 single bit you’re still a second rate training station and Bob Shaw couldn’t tell the weather if he was standing outside and it was pouring rain on top of his head
You are entitled to your opinions, whether based in truth or not. But smacking me/us publicly on your “way out” says far more about you than it does us. We’re not perfect. Nobody is. But we do pretty dang well with all the challenges of today’s world, especially the whipped-up nastiness of the Blame Society. Take care and see you whenever.
It seems Sandman and Oregone have been “on their way out of here” for quite awhile now. Unfortunately, they just keep hanging on……
YEARS Martha. I wonder if they even live in the physical community. As I’m sure you’re aware, a surprising number of these characters don’t even live in OR,let alone Deschutes CO.
Please…you’re not done with anything. You’ll keep posting. You’re addicted.
Yes, which means you can’t be fined or arrested for what you say.
Nope, but people are free to, for example, shop/not shop where they wish, or urge others to do so, based on what someone says. For many years, I’ve said this, and it still rings true: Sometimes the worst thing we can do to someone is quote them accurately.
That’s not true at all. You can be fined and arrested for speech if you incite panic and violence. The easiest examples are yelling “fire!” in a theater and talking about bombs in the TSA line.
Every Amendment has its limits.
Barney, Couple of simplified chains of reasoning of possible scenarios. 1. Private company owns the primary platforms of public discourse = therefore they have become a Public utility. 2. Private company owns the platform – so they control the policy – through the policies they control the public = illusion of consent. 3. A private company owns a platform – so they control the policy – through the policies they control the public – the platform promotes a government controlled narrative = the government controls the public = illusion of consent = illusion of free media.
Question; If a media company promotes a government controlled narrative are they not a public utility at that point?
These are still just opinions, despite your “chains of reasoning” label. “Government-controlled narrative” etc. You are free to promote your claims — but sorry, not buying it.
Barney ! You are completely wrong ! “many believe private business has a right to set rules on its own service.”… Like a cake shop that won’t bake wedding cakes for same sex couples ? Or Mom and Pop shops with signs posted- “we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone”… We’ve seen how this site treats individuals who don’t fall in line to the liberal mantra of hopey changey- their posts are deleted- delayed- redirected- or censored. That is not free speech- and I can’t wait for the Supremes to have a shot at your baloney and teach you anti-constitutionalists a lesson. Now- bring on the AI bot and lets retire this R2 unit !
You are comparing apples and oranges as always. Your accusations are untrue, so untrue I’ve had to delete more and more of your bizarre false allegations in recent months. Once in a while I do let one through to let folks see just how wrong you are. We treat nobody’s comments differently, as 1,000s of your posts here make clear.
If Scotus rules the way you want, all the remaining comment systems will go away – who’d take on the liability for the stuff you post? – and you will be screaming in a closet, to nobody. But if that’s what you want, go for it. The media stands for protecting free speech. Even some of yours. Not the misleading untruths and offensive personal attacks, but other than that, have at it.
That’s the opposite of a grown-up country.
As awful as this speech is, it must be tolerated. That’s the American deal.
That said, there’s no law that says “toleration” must include buying or carrying someone’s products.
Good for them!! I know I’ll be patronizing We’re the Wurst from now on. It’s about time someone called out this garbage for what it is. I never drank that disgusting beer from monkless but I will make sure everyone I know doesn’t anymore.
^^ Ladies and gentlemen, this is MAGA. Republicans are saying the quiet part out loud now. Republicans are the party of hate and racism. Please vote against these people and their cult leaders, and please teach your children about community and love.
Have fun getting fat and heart disease while eating tasteless trash, all for Freeedumb!
Proving once again you cannot fix Stupid.
Trump enabled racist Americans that want a dictatorship to be able to be downright disgusting individuals. Real news here!
Where is the desire for a dictatorship?
Supping someone who tried to overthrow the government is literally that. You think he would just step down in January of 2025? Lol, lol …
Every time one of you supports Trump and his “Big Lie.”
Here’s your big lie sweetie- https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/new-report-255-000-excess-votes-for-biden-in-six-key-2020-states/ar-AAVAjew?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=984d0d48e0f945d18535492f53f869e0
jonasty, Why the complaining? When leftists claim that more racism is the solution to racism: https://www.wsj.com/articles/is-the-cure-for-racism-really-more-racism-11602535839.
jonasty, really look back at Trumps presidency. Gas was at an all time low…he brought manufacturing jobs back to America. Unemployment prior to covid was at record lows. Wages had increased, stock market flourished. What has Biden/Harris done for us? Today… Diesel in Redmond was $6.85. Diapers were up nearly 21% from just 6 months ago. Factories that make food as burning down, last count 94. Cattle mysteriously died, 10,000 in one night. Store shelves showing bare spots where food once was. Formula for infants is scarce and the factory flooded just days after it reopened.You have every right to hate Trump, but denying things were improved during his presidency is crazy. Yes he spray tanned himself and looked orange, big deal. Yes, he didn’t know when to hold his tongue. To some of us it was oddly refreshing that he didn’t feel the need to be “politically correct”.
Some American’s are racist and always will be. Others are not racist, or at least never had been, prior to BLM and Antifa destroying cities. Now many who were once accepting of everyone, are questioning everyone. Remember our parents and schools taught us to “Do unto others, as you want them to do unto you.” That doesn’t exist any more, thanks to the demoncrat/socialist party. Now its if you are white, bow down to those who aren’t. Sorry, NO ONE should bow to another in a Constitutional REpublic. That is the beauty of the Government our Forefathers gave us. Sadly history tells us that Constitutional Republics only last about 200 years, 4-6 generations. Because those who fought for the Freedom, are gone, and each generation lives the freedom, no longer needing to defend it, so they grow complacent. Sadly, that Generation is Now, my children. Socialism is a beautiful dream, everyone equal, sharing things equally…sadly, someone has to rule. Rulers become drunk and power hungry (Think of Nancy Pelosi). As they are not satisfied with their share, they have to get more. So goes socialism to Marxism and then Communism. Communism is nearly impossible to get rid of, because it is all about suppressing the masses, so they CANNOT fight back and will accept what they are given. while the elitist leaders, reap huge benefits of the labors of those being suppressed. Don’t believe me? Look up Argentina, in the last 20 years they went from freedom to Communism. The playbook is IDENTICAL to here in America. The only thing keeping us from the end right now is…GUN OWNERSHIP. America has one of the largest populations of gun ownership. Why do you think they are trying so hard to make laws harder, why they discuss removing specific guns? Its because a powerful takeover of America via an army from China, Russia, or other countries would fail…not because of the military that is being dismantled/de-funded before our eyes. It is because too many Americans are hunters, ex military, or just plain scared. We the People WILL fight back and they know it.
Look into Uvalde School shooting a bit closer. How did an 18 yr old kid get $4500 to buy guns and ammo, literally days after his juvenile record was expunged? Why did police not go in for nearly 1/2 hr? Why were some police officer kids not present at school that day? Why won’t the school or police talk to anyone now, its all behind closed doors? Because there is more to this than you might think. School shootings, mall shootings, and other locations happen HEAVILY during democratically controlled federal government. When a republican is in control, less shootings happen. Its a fact that you can and should look up. Cities such as Portland, Seattle, Los Angelos, New York, etc have been democrat controlled cities for over 40 years and longer. Oddly, they are the ones rioting. Portland still is averaging a shooting a day or more, unfortunately the death toll almost matches it. The once beautiful and vibrant city has devolved to chaos, and the democrats let it happen, not prosecuting anyone.
Learn the REAL ISSUES going on right now and stop blaming Trump for everything. For a business man, independently wealthy in his own right, he worked for free for the American people for 4 years. He was honest and didn’t hide anything, which is the exact reason that you hate him.
Wow, your comment is full of love. So who’s the hater here exactly?
Lassie Again: Its all truth! Look it up and see. The problem today is we believe the bull being spouted by government and media. Always follow the money. Money = Corruption, Greed, and Power. If you do some fact finding, you will find everything I said above is true.
Yep, follow the money. “the Trump campaign took $250 million in donations from supporters that it said would go to an election defense fund to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But the fund was never actually created……. Instead, the money went to the Save America political action committee, she said, and the money went from there to several pro-Trump organizations which are headed by former officials close to Donald Trump’s inner circle.” NPR
You liberals are the real racists. And the entire problem with this country. Notice everytime you idiots elect democrats into power we end up with a destroyed country that a conservative has to put back together. Reagan after Carter. Trump after that racist Obama. Here we are again. A woke country pandering to a “community” that is committing horrific murders all over the country on a daily basis including last night in DC at a juneteenth parade. And we’re supposed to celebrate it. You leftists need to shut your mouths. Normal people are sick of you and this evil you elect into office. You’re all literally destroying our country and we’re not going to take it anymore.
Not at a parade. And please be careful with your threats and offensive comments. Community and broader moderation is coming.
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/06/20/teen-killed-3-injured-in-shooting-during-juneteenth-celebration-in-nations-capital/
Imagine a world where people aren’t allowed to voice opposing views which are perceived as threatening and offensive to leftists. You may be able to eliminate opposing views with your new AI moderation system, and if anyone still participates, you will be left with an echo chamber and only positive affirmations. AI is racist; https://georgetownsecuritystudiesreview.org/2021/05/06/racism-is-systemic-in-artificial-intelligence-systems-too/
Nope, we have never and will never base our moderation decisions on political views, only how they are expressed – and whether they are, as is too often the case, expressed with offensive personal attacks.
Barney, I don’t really care if your news stories, moderation decisions, or how they are expressed are based on political views or not. But to tell people that there is no political view bias in your news, moderation decisions, or how they are expressed is nonsense. And is basically telling people they are stupid, and liars if they say there is bias. If you actually believe that you don’t show any political bias, you are either unaware or are being disingenuous. But just because you aren’t able to be aware of bias doesn’t mean other people aren’t. I have personally seen what appeared to be clearly politically biased moderation occur that I didn’t call out. My point is, we are all biased and that is fine. Just accept it and don’t try to blow smoke about it. This is easily researched based on sponsors or affiliates and their political leanings. https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-chart
whatever. Labels and criticism are easy. Proof and specifics are not. They usually devolve into some degree of what-aboutism and other such. You are entitled to your view of what is “nonsense,” as are all Americans.
Barney, so what specific evidence and proofs would you accept to change your view that you aren’t politically biased? And why is protecting a theoretically anti biased image such a hot button issue for you? You are a CNN affiliate right? I am here knowing a leftist supporting version of reality is promoted here, so what? There are dissenting views in the comments to push back on that narrative, and you get more attention. I don’t see the big deal.
Because I know that the content here appears impartial and objective and accurate. And to hear it called otherwise in some broad brushstroke irks me. People who just hang here to throw potshots. It’s allowed, of course. But the proof is usually lacking, or points to a whole raft of years-ago stories that I’ll just bet were accurate in reflecting those days’ reality at the time (quoting others, not the analysis pieces).
Technically it was a Moechella concert but most Racist colonizers have no clue, regardless which tribe they claim- Dem or Repub!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/06/19/officer-shot-washington-dc-police/
Amen, Born in Bend.
Where is the dang like button when you need it!
It’s coming. So is a dislike button. And a flag button for comments the community finds offensive, for us to review again.
How many flags will it take to trigger a review? This message board is so polarized, posts about Unicorns and Rainbows will get flagged!
Not sure, could be 3 or 5, but no limit on likes/dislikes unless we start having our own issues like YouTube did (every tool is a weapon and vice versa). Maybe when it expands to the app, and community moderation can put trolls in a corner of some sort (or at least less visible in the sorting options), more regular people who don’t spend untold hours here each day will feel more free to discuss issues civilly here without fear of offensive attacks and ridicule. Maybe.
Barney, lol to you labeling anyone who disagrees with your narrative as trolls. You should be more appreciative of people who comment here, since not many people do. And everyone you label as trolls incite debate and discussion which drives the comment section. These are the regular people. Can’t wait to see the supposed flood of the “more regular people” who don’t disagree with anything and only give positive affirmations. “Maybe” not.
No just the people who hang here all day and night and fire barbs at me/us. Sorta fits the definition. 1,000s and 1,000s of posts here disagreeing with us. That’s THEIR narrative. Our goal is factual, interesting news. Nothing more or less. Love passionate debate that doesn’t constantly devolve into personal attacks on either other, us etc. That’s the hope.
I go round and round with you; and you always speak your own thoughts of that I am fairly certain. Your quote in parens is spot on and pretty much sums it up from a social media standpoint!
(every tool is a weapon and vice versa)
LOL keep dreaming Barney, this place will digress further into its echo chamber with weaponized clicks being the new pass-time for Boomers. I’m assuming you’re planning your retirement along with the introduction of the new system. it’s going to all go to hell. Let the games begin, have fun with it.
Nope, I’ll keep working, and many colleagues and others are glad to hear it. This comment system is not my main job, as anyone who truly knows me knows.
Born in Bend, the leftists hate being disagreed with, or being told NO. They also hate facts, and looking into the mirror. However you are wrong that you are not going to take it anymore. You will take it. And your complaining won’t fix anything either.
Every person who disagrees with your beliefs is not a leftist. Makes you think maybe you’re the problem?
Hey barney. Why don’t you post an article about the people that were gunned downed and murdered at a juneteenth parade in DC last night?
We don’t post the national news. It’s an automated feed. But reports from D.C. is that it was near a concert without a permit, not during a parade.
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/06/20/teen-killed-3-injured-in-shooting-during-juneteenth-celebration-in-nations-capital/
And an article about the radical right attacking Crenshaw because he has integrity and a spine.
Why not support the intelligent and integrity filled republicans instead of the dumb and dumbers?
You constantly post national news when it fits your narrative. You sure had plenty of cnn articles regarding the Buffalo shooter. And you’re really splitting hairs there haha. My bad. Not a parade. A celebration. Big difference. My point was the violence in their community is completely ignored by the media.
We never “post” the news, it’s an automated feed. Some stories we choose to put in top stories, that’s it. Editorial judgment call. And that I can find numerous links to that incident disproves the “completely ignored” claim, as usual.
Barney, so where are these supposed numerous links on Your platform to the news story of that incident? If there aren’t numerous links on your platform to that that news story, that disproves your claim of numerous links.
You misread. I said there have been numerous news reports, including one of many links, never claimed the folks who provide national news to our site had a story on it.
Barney, I see, your response was to the “completely ignored by the media.” my mistake.
Thanks.
The owner of We’re the Wurst is following his 1st Amendment right to Free Speech. His stance mirrors the opinions of many of us in Central Oregon. This holiday and the reason for it are all an effort to remove history as it has been recorded. We don’t have the right to re-write history. We only have the right to learn from that history and hope to make things better.
The first time Juneteenth was even mentioned, was 2020… you cannot suddenly make up a historical event. Attack me all you want commenters, but as someone who studied history and religious history, this attacking of white male Christians has a purpose. To remove our right to free speech, right to assemble PEACEABLY, the right to FREE PRESS, and the right to Redress our Grievances. The entire First Amendment and all of the Bill or Rights are under attack. If we allow them to fall, we might as well fly our flag upside down, for we will be a nation that has gone under, as Ronald Reagan warned.
Good for We’re the Wurst. They went through the roughest time during covid because of our government agencies and their tyranny. He stands tall and firm, as our forefathers wrote to us, a warning of what was to come. Sadly, too many people choose to believe the socialist/marxist/communist demoncrats as they push further along the playbook used by Hitler. Don’t believe me? Look it up for yourself. They have managed to push to nearly the end under our noses.
It’s been marked for decades in Oregon, longer elsewhere.
https://www.theskanner.com/news/newsbriefs/33277-juneteenth-events
sagebrush71, You (and most of the right) must not have gotten the memo. The majority of society no longer supports or believes in your version, interpretation, or application of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, religion, or freedom. They are in power now. And they have designated anyone who thinks like you as offensive, and a threat to society. History shows what comes next is that they will eliminate any perceived resistance to their ideology, and any means to resist it. Eventually this means eliminating gun ownership for the law abiding, and re educating or eliminating anyone opposed to their ideology. All under the name of tolerance, diversity, and equity.
“In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday; several others followed suit over the years.”
https://www.history.com/news/what-is-juneteenth
It was celebrated and discussed long before States recognized it as a holiday. Your narrative isn’t aligned with actual history.
It seems the National Socialism playbook has quite a few similarities to your rants. Just sayin….
Sagebrush ~ It’s not a made up event. And if you know your “history” you’d be able to find the facts / easily and learn it’s not an attack against white Christian men. It’s a celebration of their freedom… Something clearly as a white privileged male you have limited experience. Example ~ Portland Oregon has had a Juneteenth celebration since the early 70’s.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Juneteenth
Facts mean nothing to them. They exist in an alternative reality.
JRBeav, the left has designated themselves as the arbiters of truth, therefore anything they say is fact just because they said so. And anyone who doesn’t accept that is labelled as the problem.
It wasn’t anyone on the left who coined the phrase “alternative truth,” the common sense definition of which is LIE.
Thats because we know how to look things up before posting stupid claims.
In other local BREAKING NEWS: All stores in Central Oregon are currently out of stock of white sheets for some reason.
FYI, he didn’t just lose Monkless, he lost a bunch of other big accounts. add up all the orders you fools could muster up in a week and it won’t touch the biz lost from Monkless alone. FREEDUMB!!!!
The guy that runs that shop is right about alot of what he says. He is also missing the point, blinded by his (understandable) dislike of Biden. Not caring for a celebration of the ending of the institution of slavery seems indefensible. The day selected for the celebration, and who signed it into law is irrelevant. The ending of slavery is a wonderful thing. Take that for what it is. I have zero love or that racist bunch of thieves over at BLM. They have nothing to do with Juneteenth. When I celebrate Juneteenth, those fools don’t cross my mind. Likewise, someone can not care for the holiday, because of what they think it is about, AND not be racist. Those two things are not mutually exclusive. I know, simple folks like to keep things simple, but life isn’t always that simple.
It is a fact that less than 15% of the US population is AA, even less who has ancestors who were slaves at one time. Whether that justifies to make it a national holiday or not is questionable. However, the timing is quite interesting, a few happily celebrates while Brandon runs the country to the ground!
I’ve lived in CO since 1980 and Redmond since 1993 and have never heard of either of these busineses. Why is this a news story? To continue to foster division.
harg, Bingo, racial identity politics is weaponized racism. Racial and gender based identity is objectification.
Ahhh, once again “Donny Dump Disciples” Not thinking things through! This will hurt their business in the long term! Short term? “The Low Iq” will rally around them for a month or so, then get bored, then on to the next Hateful thing!
I forgot to mention also champ…..it was packed in there.
Born in Bend? Is that supposed to be a badge of Honor? LOL! Ever lived anywhere else? How hard is it to stay in your hometown? Do you want a cookie? Does someone owe you something? Like I said You “LOW IQ” types will get bored in a month! how about them apples? Champ? Lol.
yeah, that will taper to nothing.
Actually I went there with 3 other guys today after work and spent about 40 bucks each. I don’t think you realize that good people are still the majority here. Not leftist Californians. Everyone I know will be patronizing their business.
you are lying LOL!
Good People? Bashing a holiday to commemorate the ending of SLAVERY? OK GOT IT! Man, how do you and your “Ilk” make it through the day?
I don’t disagree with thier Facebook post but I think a better message commemorating “Juneteenth” would be, “you’re welcome, now quit whining.”
Rather surprised KTVZ mentions his name. Must be of utmost importance.
Our policy involves only criminal cases, but every story involves journalistic judgment.
So….what’s being done with the product these businesses are pulling from their shelves? I’d like to hope it’s being donated to a worthy cause.