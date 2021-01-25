Jefferson County fire crews rescue, revive cat from Metolius RV blaze

Central Oregon

METOLIUS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County firefighters rescued and revived a cat from a smoky RV fire in Metolius on Monday afternoon that was traced to a burning candle, an official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the RV fire on Jefferson Avenue in Metolius, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said. It was determined no one was home, but a cat was inside.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof and neighbors spraying a garden hose on the roof, Skaar said. They made entry and quickly knocked down the blaze.

The firefighters found the cat and brought it outside, where it was revived, then taken to a vet by the owner.

Crews were on scene for two hours, overhauling the RV, Skaar said, adding that the Red Cross was notified and will assist the occupant.

An investigation determined the fire had started in the bathroom, apparently from a burning candle. The occupant told fie investigators she had a candle burning and forgot. She was away from the house for about a half-hour before the fire was reported.

“Please remember to make sure everything is turned off and keep the (candle) fire away from combustibles,” Skaar said.