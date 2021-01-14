Oregon reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,152 cases, 16,000-plus vaccinations

Coronavirus

OHA says they reached governor's goal of 12,000 vaccinations a day last week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,737, along with 1,152 new cases and more than 16,000 new vaccinations, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 130,246.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Thursday, the Health Authority reported that 16,355 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,172 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday and 6,183 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Based on updated totals, OHA announced that vaccination sites across the state met Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of ensuring 12,000 vaccinations a day at the end of last week. Vaccine providers in Oregon administered 12,039 total doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines on Friday, Jan. 8. The governor required the benchmark to be met by the end of the two-week period that began Jan. 4.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. The Health Authority has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

“While we hit the governor’s goal of hitting 12,000 vaccines administered in a day last week,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen, “we want to sustain and expand our daily totals. The state can’t achieve our goal to deliver vaccinations quickly, efficiently and equitably, all on our own. I’m grateful for the hard work that staff in hospitals, local health clinics and other sites have put into ramping up vaccinations for Oregonians. Vaccines are the safest and most effective way we can end this pandemic.”

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 321,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

St. Charles reported that it had given 5,456 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations as of early Thursday. The hospital system also announced late Wednesday that those included in the Phase 1a priority group can now schedule vaccine appointments directly on their website.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 415, which is 19 fewer than Wednesday. There are 101 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 39 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, with nine in the ICU, seven on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

NOTE: Death details are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (23), Clackamas (70), Clatsop (11), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (82), Douglas (16), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (75), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (94), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (14), Marion (137), Morrow (9), Multnomah (185), Polk (13), Umatilla (60), Union (19), Wasco (14), Washington (162), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).