Cascade School of Music receives $3,000 state grant

Bend's Cascade School of Music was one of 40 recipients of grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.

The Musical Explorers Outreach Program offers off-site classes and performances for the community, with a focus on reaching populations with limited access to live music or music education, including students from the Latino community and seniors in assisted living facilities.

The money will be used for salaries and other resources, so students can have recitals. Recitals and concerts are set for May at the Tower Theater, able to be watched online.