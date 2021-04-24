Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths, as total nears 2,500; 830 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,484, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 830 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 179,930.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 53,765 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 29,160 doses were administered on Friday and 24,605 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The 7-day running average is now 35,236 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,452,244 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,220,018 first and second doses of Moderna and 91,967 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 295, which is 19 more than Friday. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more from Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (34), Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117), Yamhill (24).

Oregon’s 2,477th death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 27 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,478th death is a 61-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 22 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2479th death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,480th death is a 68-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on March 21 and died on March 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,481st death is a 91-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on March 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2482nd death is a 91-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on March 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2483rd death is a 71-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on March 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2484th death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive posthumously on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 898 14 Benton 2823 19 Clackamas 15835 206 Clatsop 919 8 Columbia 1595 26 Coos 2002 32 Crook 931 19 Curry 615 9 Deschutes 7551 73 Douglas 3089 68 Gilliam 57 1 Grant 436 4 Harney 318 7 Hood River 1146 30 Jackson 10231 129 Jefferson 2094 32 Josephine 3141 64 Klamath 3768 59 Lake 420 7 Lane 11998 144 Lincoln 1322 20 Linn 4314 64 Malheur 3439 59 Marion 20687 300 Morrow 1086 15 Multnomah 35827 574 Polk 3527 52 Sherman 57 1 Tillamook 598 3 Umatilla 8029 84 Union 1424 23 Wallowa 160 5 Wasco 1329 28 Washington 24042 229 Wheeler 26 1 Yamhill 4196 75 Statewide 179,930 2,484

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/23/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 23 8 31 25.8% Benton 863 27 890 3.0% Clackamas 1310 107 1417 7.6% Clatsop 136 4 140 2.9% Columbia 136 16 152 10.5% Coos 211 12 223 5.4% Crook 53 7 60 11.7% Curry 93 6 99 6.1% Deschutes 911 100 1011 9.9% Douglas 272 4 276 1.4% Gilliam 0 0 0 0% Grant 101 4 105 3.8% Harney 12 2 14 14.3% Hood River 92 4 96 4.2% Jackson 600 64 664 9.6% Jefferson 49 6 55 10.9% Josephine 150 23 173 13.3% Klamath 204 50 254 19.7% Lake 8 0 8 0.0% Lane 1800 85 1885 4.5% Lincoln 150 8 158 5.1% Linn 729 57 786 7.3% Malheur 62 6 68 8.8% Marion 1297 149 1446 10.3% Morrow 35 0 35 0.0% Multnomah 3164 175 3339 5.2% Polk 325 18 343 5.2% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 46 5 51 9.8% Umatilla 336 11 347 3.2% Union 265 4 269 1.5% Wallowa 6 1 7 14.3% Wasco 110 8 118 6.8% Washington 2250 171 2421 7.1% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 334 30 364 8.2% Statewide 16137 1172 17309 6.8%



Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11266 1814 13080 13.9% Benton 134058 4360 138418 3.1% Clackamas 424854 24297 449151 5.4% Clatsop 33314 1621 34935 4.6% Columbia 40658 2179 42837 5.1% Coos 44899 2450 47349 5.2% Crook 17323 1242 18565 6.7% Curry 11061 522 11583 4.5% Deschutes 181736 9722 191458 5.1% Douglas 79008 3508 82516 4.3% Gilliam 1193 44 1237 3.6% Grant 5712 349 6061 5.8% Harney 4090 373 4463 8.4% Hood River 31042 1621 32663 5.0% Jackson 209873 15445 225318 6.9% Jefferson 18971 1915 20886 9.2% Josephine 69721 3624 73345 4.9% Klamath 46987 4196 51183 8.2% Lake 5084 416 5500 7.6% Lane 463467 14273 477740 3.0% Lincoln 41719 2630 44349 5.9% Linn 133234 8086 141320 5.7% Malheur 25372 5065 30437 16.6% Marion 334953 31070 366023 8.5% Morrow 7155 1307 8462 15.4% Multnomah 1004152 53607 1057759 5.1% Polk 68199 4634 72833 6.4% Sherman 1359 67 1426 4.7% Tillamook 14345 587 14932 3.9% Umatilla 63988 8961 72949 12.3% Union 20623 1789 22412 8.0% Wallowa 3077 159 3236 4.9% Wasco 33290 1656 34946 4.7% Washington 617458 39663 657121 6.0% Wheeler 682 28 710 3.9% Yamhill 131636 6858 138494 5.0% Statewide 4,335,559 260138 4595697 5.7%

