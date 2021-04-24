Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths, as total nears 2,500; 830 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,484, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 830 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 179,930.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 53,765 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 29,160 doses were administered on Friday and 24,605 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The 7-day running average is now 35,236 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,452,244 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,220,018 first and second doses of Moderna and 91,967 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 295, which is 19 more than Friday. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more from Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (34), Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117), Yamhill (24).
Oregon’s 2,477th death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 27 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,478th death is a 61-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 22 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2479th death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,480th death is a 68-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on March 21 and died on March 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,481st death is a 91-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on March 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2482nd death is a 91-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on March 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2483rd death is a 71-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on March 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2484th death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive posthumously on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|898
|14
|Benton
|2823
|19
|Clackamas
|15835
|206
|Clatsop
|919
|8
|Columbia
|1595
|26
|Coos
|2002
|32
|Crook
|931
|19
|Curry
|615
|9
|Deschutes
|7551
|73
|Douglas
|3089
|68
|Gilliam
|57
|1
|Grant
|436
|4
|Harney
|318
|7
|Hood River
|1146
|30
|Jackson
|10231
|129
|Jefferson
|2094
|32
|Josephine
|3141
|64
|Klamath
|3768
|59
|Lake
|420
|7
|Lane
|11998
|144
|Lincoln
|1322
|20
|Linn
|4314
|64
|Malheur
|3439
|59
|Marion
|20687
|300
|Morrow
|1086
|15
|Multnomah
|35827
|574
|Polk
|3527
|52
|Sherman
|57
|1
|Tillamook
|598
|3
|Umatilla
|8029
|84
|Union
|1424
|23
|Wallowa
|160
|5
|Wasco
|1329
|28
|Washington
|24042
|229
|Wheeler
|26
|1
|Yamhill
|4196
|75
|Statewide
|179,930
|2,484
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/23/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|23
|8
|31
|25.8%
|Benton
|863
|27
|890
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|1310
|107
|1417
|7.6%
|Clatsop
|136
|4
|140
|2.9%
|Columbia
|136
|16
|152
|10.5%
|Coos
|211
|12
|223
|5.4%
|Crook
|53
|7
|60
|11.7%
|Curry
|93
|6
|99
|6.1%
|Deschutes
|911
|100
|1011
|9.9%
|Douglas
|272
|4
|276
|1.4%
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Grant
|101
|4
|105
|3.8%
|Harney
|12
|2
|14
|14.3%
|Hood River
|92
|4
|96
|4.2%
|Jackson
|600
|64
|664
|9.6%
|Jefferson
|49
|6
|55
|10.9%
|Josephine
|150
|23
|173
|13.3%
|Klamath
|204
|50
|254
|19.7%
|Lake
|8
|0
|8
|0.0%
|Lane
|1800
|85
|1885
|4.5%
|Lincoln
|150
|8
|158
|5.1%
|Linn
|729
|57
|786
|7.3%
|Malheur
|62
|6
|68
|8.8%
|Marion
|1297
|149
|1446
|10.3%
|Morrow
|35
|0
|35
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|3164
|175
|3339
|5.2%
|Polk
|325
|18
|343
|5.2%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|46
|5
|51
|9.8%
|Umatilla
|336
|11
|347
|3.2%
|Union
|265
|4
|269
|1.5%
|Wallowa
|6
|1
|7
|14.3%
|Wasco
|110
|8
|118
|6.8%
|Washington
|2250
|171
|2421
|7.1%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|334
|30
|364
|8.2%
|Statewide
|16137
|1172
|17309
|6.8%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11266
|1814
|13080
|13.9%
|Benton
|134058
|4360
|138418
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|424854
|24297
|449151
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|33314
|1621
|34935
|4.6%
|Columbia
|40658
|2179
|42837
|5.1%
|Coos
|44899
|2450
|47349
|5.2%
|Crook
|17323
|1242
|18565
|6.7%
|Curry
|11061
|522
|11583
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|181736
|9722
|191458
|5.1%
|Douglas
|79008
|3508
|82516
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1193
|44
|1237
|3.6%
|Grant
|5712
|349
|6061
|5.8%
|Harney
|4090
|373
|4463
|8.4%
|Hood River
|31042
|1621
|32663
|5.0%
|Jackson
|209873
|15445
|225318
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|18971
|1915
|20886
|9.2%
|Josephine
|69721
|3624
|73345
|4.9%
|Klamath
|46987
|4196
|51183
|8.2%
|Lake
|5084
|416
|5500
|7.6%
|Lane
|463467
|14273
|477740
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|41719
|2630
|44349
|5.9%
|Linn
|133234
|8086
|141320
|5.7%
|Malheur
|25372
|5065
|30437
|16.6%
|Marion
|334953
|31070
|366023
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7155
|1307
|8462
|15.4%
|Multnomah
|1004152
|53607
|1057759
|5.1%
|Polk
|68199
|4634
|72833
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1359
|67
|1426
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|14345
|587
|14932
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|63988
|8961
|72949
|12.3%
|Union
|20623
|1789
|22412
|8.0%
|Wallowa
|3077
|159
|3236
|4.9%
|Wasco
|33290
|1656
|34946
|4.7%
|Washington
|617458
|39663
|657121
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|682
|28
|710
|3.9%
|Yamhill
|131636
|6858
|138494
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,335,559
|260138
|4595697
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations??
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments
3 Comments
Oregon now has 295 hospital beds taken with Covid patients. Texas has 3000 and Florida has 3500. Texas has 6.9 times the population and Florida 5. 295 times 6.9 equals 2035. 295 times 5 equals 1475. Mandates keep people out of hospitals. How is our younger crowd going to pay for hospital bills even when they survive?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P8DqPUsYZMlr/ Be careful Barney, you’ve been censoring us.
Yep, misinformation and videos that run contrary to what the vast majority of the world’s experts have shown could get ‘censored.’ Hopefully most people see these videos for what they are. Maybe rather than ‘censor’ (moderate our system), we should share things like this article, which dropped in my inbox today: https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-warped-world-of-covid-vaccine-death-hunters