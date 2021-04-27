Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 740 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,488, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 740 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 182,040.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 28,212 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,907 doses were administered on Monday and 11,305 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 34,529 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,516,928 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,243,461 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,725 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday,, 1,188,803 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,753,789 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,819,935 doses of Pfizer, 1,538,800 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328, which is nine more than Monday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six less than Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,064, which is a 37% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 28 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, six of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (80), Douglas (15), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (45), Lake (4), Lane (67), Lincoln (3), Linn (23), Malheur (8), Marion (48), Multnomah (116), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (114) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 2,487th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,488th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 22 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted Spoiled Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 122 122 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 924 924 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 148 148 Grand Total 0 1,194 1,194

1 Updated: 04/27/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.