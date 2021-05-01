Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 794 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,498, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 794 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 185,597.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 40,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,021 doses were administered on Friday and 12,297 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 34,801 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,617,050 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,309,663 first and second doses of Moderna and 95,600 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is three fewer than Friday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,268, which is a 23.3% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 339.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 2,496th death is a 70-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,497th death is a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 27 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,498th death is an 81-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on March 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 919 14 Benton 2,917 19 Clackamas 16,496 208 Clatsop 956 8 Columbia 1,658 26 Coos 2,032 32 Crook 994 20 Curry 634 9 Deschutes 8,116 73 Douglas 3,153 69 Gilliam 57 1 Grant 493 4 Harney 329 8 Hood River 1,160 30 Jackson 10,510 131 Jefferson 2,135 32 Josephine 3,234 67 Klamath 4,062 59 Lake 437 7 Lane 12,406 144 Lincoln 1,355 20 Linn 4,557 66 Malheur 3,463 61 Marion 21,257 300 Morrow 1,092 15 Multnomah 36,839 574 Polk 3,600 52 Sherman 57 1 Tillamook 622 3 Umatilla 8,089 84 Union 1,435 23 Wallowa 175 5 Wasco 1,357 28 Washington 24,681 229 Wheeler 26 1 Yamhill 4,294 75 Statewide 185,597 2,498

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab REports) received 04/30/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 55 4 59 6.8% Benton 630 15 645 2.3% Clackamas 1,471 138 1,609 8.6% Clatsop 119 5 124 4.0% Columbia 142 20 162 12.3% Coos 244 9 253 3.6% Crook 145 11 156 7.1% Curry 31 0 31 0.0% Deschutes 868 100 968 10.3% Douglas 298 7 305 2.3% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 57 3 60 5.0% Harney 10 0 10 0.0% Hood River 159 18 177 10.2% Jackson 758 56 814 6.9% Jefferson 65 5 70 7.1% Josephine 266 23 289 8.0% Klamath 453 142 595 23.9% Lake 21 1 22 4.5% Lane 1,918 108 2,026 5.3% Lincoln 184 9 193 4.7% Linn 599 61 660 9.2% Malheur 110 5 115 4.3% Marion 1,451 110 1,561 7.0% Morrow 31 1 32 3.1% Multnomah 3,541 207 3,748 5.5% Polk 325 15 340 4.4% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 63 2 65 3.1% Umatilla 174 6 180 3.3% Union 91 3 94 3.2% Wallowa 17 3 20 15.0% Wasco 167 9 176 5.1% Washington 2,125 163 2,288 7.1% Wheeler 4 0 4 0.0% Yamhill 574 39 613 6.4% Statewide 17,171 1,298 18,469 7.0%



Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,501 1,833 13,334 13.7% Benton 137,831 4,487 142,318 3.2% Clackamas 434,354 25,224 459,578 5.5% Clatsop 33,984 1,662 35,646 4.7% Columbia 41,665 2,257 43,922 5.1% Coos 46,053 2,488 48,541 5.1% Crook 18,037 1,314 19,351 6.8% Curry 11,226 527 11,753 4.5% Deschutes 187,334 10,293 197,627 5.2% Douglas 80,740 3,575 84,315 4.2% Gilliam 1,217 44 1,261 3.5% Grant 5,974 380 6,354 6.0% Harney 4,155 376 4,531 8.3% Hood River 31,761 1,657 33,418 5.0% Jackson 214,307 15,856 230,163 6.9% Jefferson 19,412 1,955 21,367 9.1% Josephine 71,422 3,735 75,157 5.0% Klamath 48,653 4,587 53,240 8.6% Lake 5,179 419 5,598 7.5% Lane 477,918 14,834 492,752 3.0% Lincoln 42,684 2,667 45,351 5.9% Linn 137,185 8,451 145,636 5.8% Malheur 25,817 5,100 30,917 16.5% Marion 342,957 31,823 374,780 8.5% Morrow 7,327 1,316 8,643 15.2% Multnomah 1,025,509 55,050 1,080,559 5.1% Polk 70,004 4,745 74,749 6.3% Sherman 1,379 67 1,446 4.6% Tillamook 14,706 619 15,325 4.0% Umatilla 65,231 9,032 74,263 12.2% Union 21,078 1,803 22,881 7.9% Wallowa 3,172 173 3,345 5.2% Wasco 34,101 1,689 35,790 4.7% Washington 631,019 40,643 671,662 6.1% Wheeler 700 28 728 3.8% Yamhill 134,072 7,022 141,094 5.0% Statewide 4,439,664 267,731 4,707,395 5.7%

