Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 794 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,498, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 794 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 185,597.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 40,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,021 doses were administered on Friday and 12,297 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The seven-day running average is now 34,801 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,617,050 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,309,663 first and second doses of Moderna and 95,600 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is three fewer than Friday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,268, which is a 23.3% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 339.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 2,496th death is a 70-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,497th death is a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 27 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,498th death is an 81-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on March 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|919
|14
|Benton
|2,917
|19
|Clackamas
|16,496
|208
|Clatsop
|956
|8
|Columbia
|1,658
|26
|Coos
|2,032
|32
|Crook
|994
|20
|Curry
|634
|9
|Deschutes
|8,116
|73
|Douglas
|3,153
|69
|Gilliam
|57
|1
|Grant
|493
|4
|Harney
|329
|8
|Hood River
|1,160
|30
|Jackson
|10,510
|131
|Jefferson
|2,135
|32
|Josephine
|3,234
|67
|Klamath
|4,062
|59
|Lake
|437
|7
|Lane
|12,406
|144
|Lincoln
|1,355
|20
|Linn
|4,557
|66
|Malheur
|3,463
|61
|Marion
|21,257
|300
|Morrow
|1,092
|15
|Multnomah
|36,839
|574
|Polk
|3,600
|52
|Sherman
|57
|1
|Tillamook
|622
|3
|Umatilla
|8,089
|84
|Union
|1,435
|23
|Wallowa
|175
|5
|Wasco
|1,357
|28
|Washington
|24,681
|229
|Wheeler
|26
|1
|Yamhill
|4,294
|75
|Statewide
|185,597
|2,498
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab REports) received 04/30/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|55
|4
|59
|6.8%
|Benton
|630
|15
|645
|2.3%
|Clackamas
|1,471
|138
|1,609
|8.6%
|Clatsop
|119
|5
|124
|4.0%
|Columbia
|142
|20
|162
|12.3%
|Coos
|244
|9
|253
|3.6%
|Crook
|145
|11
|156
|7.1%
|Curry
|31
|0
|31
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|868
|100
|968
|10.3%
|Douglas
|298
|7
|305
|2.3%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|57
|3
|60
|5.0%
|Harney
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Hood River
|159
|18
|177
|10.2%
|Jackson
|758
|56
|814
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|65
|5
|70
|7.1%
|Josephine
|266
|23
|289
|8.0%
|Klamath
|453
|142
|595
|23.9%
|Lake
|21
|1
|22
|4.5%
|Lane
|1,918
|108
|2,026
|5.3%
|Lincoln
|184
|9
|193
|4.7%
|Linn
|599
|61
|660
|9.2%
|Malheur
|110
|5
|115
|4.3%
|Marion
|1,451
|110
|1,561
|7.0%
|Morrow
|31
|1
|32
|3.1%
|Multnomah
|3,541
|207
|3,748
|5.5%
|Polk
|325
|15
|340
|4.4%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|63
|2
|65
|3.1%
|Umatilla
|174
|6
|180
|3.3%
|Union
|91
|3
|94
|3.2%
|Wallowa
|17
|3
|20
|15.0%
|Wasco
|167
|9
|176
|5.1%
|Washington
|2,125
|163
|2,288
|7.1%
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|574
|39
|613
|6.4%
|Statewide
|17,171
|1,298
|18,469
|7.0%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,501
|1,833
|13,334
|13.7%
|Benton
|137,831
|4,487
|142,318
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|434,354
|25,224
|459,578
|5.5%
|Clatsop
|33,984
|1,662
|35,646
|4.7%
|Columbia
|41,665
|2,257
|43,922
|5.1%
|Coos
|46,053
|2,488
|48,541
|5.1%
|Crook
|18,037
|1,314
|19,351
|6.8%
|Curry
|11,226
|527
|11,753
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|187,334
|10,293
|197,627
|5.2%
|Douglas
|80,740
|3,575
|84,315
|4.2%
|Gilliam
|1,217
|44
|1,261
|3.5%
|Grant
|5,974
|380
|6,354
|6.0%
|Harney
|4,155
|376
|4,531
|8.3%
|Hood River
|31,761
|1,657
|33,418
|5.0%
|Jackson
|214,307
|15,856
|230,163
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|19,412
|1,955
|21,367
|9.1%
|Josephine
|71,422
|3,735
|75,157
|5.0%
|Klamath
|48,653
|4,587
|53,240
|8.6%
|Lake
|5,179
|419
|5,598
|7.5%
|Lane
|477,918
|14,834
|492,752
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|42,684
|2,667
|45,351
|5.9%
|Linn
|137,185
|8,451
|145,636
|5.8%
|Malheur
|25,817
|5,100
|30,917
|16.5%
|Marion
|342,957
|31,823
|374,780
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7,327
|1,316
|8,643
|15.2%
|Multnomah
|1,025,509
|55,050
|1,080,559
|5.1%
|Polk
|70,004
|4,745
|74,749
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,379
|67
|1,446
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|14,706
|619
|15,325
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|65,231
|9,032
|74,263
|12.2%
|Union
|21,078
|1,803
|22,881
|7.9%
|Wallowa
|3,172
|173
|3,345
|5.2%
|Wasco
|34,101
|1,689
|35,790
|4.7%
|Washington
|631,019
|40,643
|671,662
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|700
|28
|728
|3.8%
|Yamhill
|134,072
|7,022
|141,094
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,439,664
|267,731
|4,707,395
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA'sour webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
