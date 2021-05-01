Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 12:18 PM

Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 794 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,498, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 794 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 185,597.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 40,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,021 doses were administered on Friday and 12,297 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 34,801 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,617,050 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,309,663 first and second doses of Moderna and 95,600 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is three fewer than Friday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,268, which is a 23.3% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 339.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 2,496th death is a 70-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,497th death is a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 27 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,498th death is an 81-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on March 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker91914
Benton2,91719
Clackamas16,496208
Clatsop9568
Columbia1,65826
Coos2,03232
Crook99420
Curry6349
Deschutes8,11673
Douglas3,15369
Gilliam571
Grant4934
Harney3298
Hood River1,16030
Jackson10,510131
Jefferson2,13532
Josephine3,23467
Klamath4,06259
Lake4377
Lane12,406144
Lincoln1,35520
Linn4,55766
Malheur3,46361
Marion21,257300
Morrow1,09215
Multnomah36,839574
Polk3,60052
Sherman571
Tillamook6223
Umatilla8,08984
Union1,43523
Wallowa1755
Wasco1,35728
Washington24,681229
Wheeler261
Yamhill4,29475
Statewide185,5972,498

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab REports) received 04/30/2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker554596.8%
Benton630156452.3%
Clackamas1,4711381,6098.6%
Clatsop11951244.0%
Columbia1422016212.3%
Coos24492533.6%
Crook145111567.1%
Curry310310.0%
Deschutes86810096810.3%
Douglas29873052.3%
Gilliam2020.0%
Grant573605.0%
Harney100100.0%
Hood River1591817710.2%
Jackson758568146.9%
Jefferson655707.1%
Josephine266232898.0%
Klamath45314259523.9%
Lake211224.5%
Lane1,9181082,0265.3%
Lincoln18491934.7%
Linn599616609.2%
Malheur11051154.3%
Marion1,4511101,5617.0%
Morrow311323.1%
Multnomah3,5412073,7485.5%
Polk325153404.4%
Sherman3030.0%
Tillamook632653.1%
Umatilla17461803.3%
Union913943.2%
Wallowa1732015.0%
Wasco16791765.1%
Washington2,1251632,2887.1%
Wheeler4040.0%
Yamhill574396136.4%
Statewide17,1711,29818,4697.0%


Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker11,5011,83313,33413.7%
Benton137,8314,487142,3183.2%
Clackamas434,35425,224459,5785.5%
Clatsop33,9841,66235,6464.7%
Columbia41,6652,25743,9225.1%
Coos46,0532,48848,5415.1%
Crook18,0371,31419,3516.8%
Curry11,22652711,7534.5%
Deschutes187,33410,293197,6275.2%
Douglas80,7403,57584,3154.2%
Gilliam1,217441,2613.5%
Grant5,9743806,3546.0%
Harney4,1553764,5318.3%
Hood River31,7611,65733,4185.0%
Jackson214,30715,856230,1636.9%
Jefferson19,4121,95521,3679.1%
Josephine71,4223,73575,1575.0%
Klamath48,6534,58753,2408.6%
Lake5,1794195,5987.5%
Lane477,91814,834492,7523.0%
Lincoln42,6842,66745,3515.9%
Linn137,1858,451145,6365.8%
Malheur25,8175,10030,91716.5%
Marion342,95731,823374,7808.5%
Morrow7,3271,3168,64315.2%
Multnomah1,025,50955,0501,080,5595.1%
Polk70,0044,74574,7496.3%
Sherman1,379671,4464.6%
Tillamook14,70661915,3254.0%
Umatilla65,2319,03274,26312.2%
Union21,0781,80322,8817.9%
Wallowa3,1721733,3455.2%
Wasco34,1011,68935,7904.7%
Washington631,01940,643671,6626.1%
Wheeler700287283.8%
Yamhill134,0727,022141,0945.0%
Statewide4,439,664267,7314,707,3955.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA'sour webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content