Inslee: No new COVID-19 restrictions in Washington for now

Coronavirus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all of the state’s counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan. He says the state will take a two-week pause to evaluate whether any counties need to move to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements.

The announcement came as several counties were expected to roll back to Phase 2 of the plan, which includes reduced capacity for indoor dining and gyms.

But Inslee said that the most recent weekend data from the Department of Health shows coronavirus activity reaching a plateau in the state.