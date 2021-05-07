Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Jefferson County’s 34th; 844 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Jefferson County's 34th death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,522, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 189,986.

Dr. Sidelinger highlights COVID-19 trends

On Friday,, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist, recorded a brief video segment updating the COVID-19 situation in Oregon. Confronted with new and highly transmissible variants, he is calling on all eligible Oregonians to get vaccinated. You can watch the full recording here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 54,747 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 31,750 doses were administered on Thursday and 22,987 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 32,741 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,927,021 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 324, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yThursday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is a 5.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 33 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (4), Crook (12), Deschutes (87), Douglas (11), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (36), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), KIamath (42), Lake (1), Lane (71), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (1), Marion (80), Morrow (1), Multnomah (146), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (94), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 2,515th death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 6. Location of death is unknown. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,516th death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,517th death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,518th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,519th death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,520th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,521st death is a 100-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,522nd death is a 57-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 6 at St. Charles Madras. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.