Oregon reports 3 COVID-19 related deaths, 388 new cases; lowest case count in nearly a month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,533, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 191,774. That is the lowest daily case count reported by OHA since April 12, when 294 cases were reported around the state.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 28,659 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,263 doses were administered on Sunday and 6,396 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The 7-day running average is now 34,030 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,828,744 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,401,316 first and second doses of Moderna and 112,593 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 1,467,659 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,982,835 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,110,095 doses of Pfizer, 1,710,920 doses of Moderna and 246,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326, which is eight more than Sunday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,300, which is a 2.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 39 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority updated its COVID-19 case rates (cases per 100,000 residents) using 2020 population data from Portland State University’s (PSU) Population Research Center and 2019 housing and demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS).

OHA also updated its vaccination rates (people vaccinated per 100 residents) with 2020 population data from PSU and the 2019 Public Use Microdata Sample (PUMS) from the ACS. These changes affected the weekly data report, all COVID-19 Tableau Dashboards and the county risk metrics.

OHA had previously been using 2019 population data from PSU and 2018 data from the ACS to calculate COVID-19 case rates and 2019 population data from PSU and 2019 PUMS data from the ACS to calculate vaccination rates.

In the past year, specific populations have changed, and this update will ensure that OHA is displaying and sharing the most up-to-date and accurate information available for case and vaccination rates in specific populations. Case rates and vaccination rates may shift slightly because of this change.

The following case rates will be affected:

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (76), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (56), Douglas (6), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (4), Josephine (7), Lane (24), Linn (23), Marion (45), Multnomah (76), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Washington (4) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,531st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,532nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,533rd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on March 8 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

