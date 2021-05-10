Portland mass vaccination site to close June 19

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland's mass vaccination site is expected to close on June 19 after giving hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 inoculations.

The All4Oregon site has been running since Jan. 20 at the Oregon Convention Center. The site began offering walk-in appointments last week, but organizers say a drop in volume makes it clear that demand for a mass vaccination site is waning, as shots become more widely available elsewhere.

All4Oregon will offer stop offering first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on May 27 and will offer second doses only in June.

As of Friday, the site had administered 465,000 shots.