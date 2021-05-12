Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 3 in Central Oregon; 616 new cases

Coronavirus

Two deaths from Jefferson County, one from Crook County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including three from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,558, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 616 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 193,014.

Oregon surpasses 2 million vaccinated

Oregon reached another milestone in the efforts to vaccinate Oregonians — more than 2 million people have received at least one dose of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, OHA said.

According to the latest data, 2,006,179 people in Oregon have received at least one shot. Overall, 1,509,537 Oregonians have completed their series.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon vaccinators have now administered at least one shot to 49% of all Oregonians. Oregon ranks 21st in the nation in the percentage of the total population who have received at least one dose, exceeding the national average of 46%.

“Based on our current trends, Oregon is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by mid- to late June,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Thanks to all of our partners for helping us stay ahead of a virus that is circulating in our communities.”

“We still have work to do, but it’s encouraging to see so many local partners working to achieve parity in vaccination rates for communities of color," Allen added. "The more people who have access to vaccines and choose to get vaccinated, the sooner we can end this pandemic and go back to doing the things we enjoy.”

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 34,415 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,961 doses were administered on May 11 and 16,454 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 11.

The 7-day running average is now 34,869 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,211,885 doses of Pfizer, 1,798,980 doses of Moderna and 253,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 346, which is one more than Tuesday. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,316, which is a 2.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 346.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 40 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, nine of whom were in the ICU, with six on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (11), Deschutes (63), Douglas (15), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (13), Josephine (6), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (49), Lincoln (2), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (53), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Washington (49), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,550th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 8 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,552nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,553rd COVID-19 death is a 32-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,554th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 10 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,555th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,556th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,557th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 21 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,558th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

