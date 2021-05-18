Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 484 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,594, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 196,390.

Dr. Sidelinger answers questions on new guidance from OHA

Oregon State Public Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger answered questions Tuesday on OHA’s updated guidance about mask and physical distancing requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 26,637 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,088 doses were administered on Monday and 7,549 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 26,901 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,979,854 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,484,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 123,651 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday,1,604,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,073,727 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,387,385 doses of Pfizer, 1,917,920 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is 11 fewer than Monday. There are 79 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,378, which is a 3.4% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 43 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, eight of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (20), Grant (4), Harney (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (21), Lake (3), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (25), Malheur (2), Marion (39), Multnomah (76), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (79) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2,591st COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,592nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 13 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,593rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 28 and died April 28 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,594th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon updates vaccine waste disclosure

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted Spoiled Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 547 547 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 2,945 2,945 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 926 926 Grand Total 0 4,418 4,418

1 Updated: 05/18/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

