Six COVID-19 cases reported by Deschutes County Jail involve staff, family members

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Jail recently reported an outbreak of a half-dozen COVID-19 cases involving three staff members and three of the staff’s family members, but with safety protocols in place, no inmates have contracted the virus in jail since the pandemic began, an official said.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said along with limits on jail capacity involving spacing, each inmate has their temperature checked upon arrival and are placed in five-day quarantine if symptoms are present.

The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report for this week runs 72 pages, amid the delta variant-fueled surge in cases.

Others on the list of 98 active workplace outbreaks (involving five or more cases) include eight cases last week at Epic Aircraft at the Bend Airport, six cases at the Bend Costco and five cases each at Oregon Wild Harvest in Redmond and Pahlisch Homes in Bend.

The list of 72 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings (with three or more cases or one or more deaths) include five in Deschutes County and one in Crook County: five cases at Pilot Butte Rehabilitation Center, 18 cases and one death at Brookdale Bend, three cases at Juniper Springs Senior Living, 11 cases at Prestige Senior Living High Desert and five cases at Countryside Living of Redmond. There also were nine cases and one death at Ashley Manor in Prineville.