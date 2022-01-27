Anti-mask group hands out food coupons to Redmond HS students, plans protest
(Update: Adding video, comments from protesters, Redmond students)
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Members of the group People’s Rights gathered in front of Redmond High School around lunchtime Thursday, continuing a 10-day protest and expressing their views against requiring mask use in schools.
Among the participants was protest organizer Scott Stuart.
“We are protesting the illegal and expired mask mandate by the governor,” Stuart said.
Issued by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon secretary of state, the current indoor mask mandate is an administrative rule.
But Stuart does not support mask use in schools, and feels wearing a mask is actually bad for a person's health.
“Now you’re wearing a mask, do you feel your breathing is restricted?” Stuart asked NewsChannel 21 reporter Noah Chast.
He said no, to which Stuart responded, “Okay, well you’re very abnormal.”
Stuart was handing out information packets and $5 food coupons to students who came by to listen.
“Does the vaccine prevent you from getting Covid or spreading Covid? No. Then why are you being told you have to get a vaccine?” Stuart asked a group of students gathered around him.
Some students, like freshman Natalie Alexander, say they are glad Stuart is there.
“Honestly it's kind of nice to walk out after getting yelled at all the time by teachers and people in the school to put on their mask,” Alexander said.
Sophomore Alexander Van Raiden agrees.
“I think it's a good thing. Honestly, my parents love it,” Van Raiden said.
Mackenzie, another sophomore at Redmond High, said students are already ignoring the mask rule.
“A lot of kids at school are already protesting against it by just taking their masks off and not wearing them. So I mean, what’s the difference this is going to do?” Mackenzie said.
However, other students, like senior Gavin Pflugrath, support the right to protest, but don’t necessarily agree with the message.
“Yes you don’t really have to wear a mask, but I think if you’re on private property or even government property like the school then they should be able to do that,” Pflugrath said.
NewsChannel 21 asked sophomore Joshua Veracruz why he came to listen to Stuart speak.
“Money -- it's just money,” Veracruz said, laughing.
“It's our lunch money. I just bought two pounds worth of food at M&W over there, so I mean -- it works, it's worth it but it's just, it’s bogus. They don’t need to do this.”
NewsChannel 21 asked Stuart if he feels he is using the food coupons to bribe kids into supporting him and the People’s Rights’ narrative.
“I don’t know, Governor Brown is bribing people with lottery tickets to go get their vaccines. What’s the difference?” Stuart asked.
Stuart also recommends all students take off their masks at school next Friday, Feb. 4 in protest.
Sheila Miller, the Redmond School District's public information officer, said it's not having any mask use compliance issues currently.
"If a protest like that happens, then our administrators are very capable of handling something like that and they’ll take care of it," she said. "I’m not worried about it.”
care to elaborate? site sources please.
masks help to prevent the wearer from spreading it, duh
Not unless it’s an n95 with a good seal.
The Supreme Court of the USA has all the site sources you need !
What a conundrum — should I believe virologists who’ve made it their life’s work to study viruses, or should I believe random people on the interwebz who claim to have served in the military 40+ years ago or that they lived near a hospital growing up or that their sister’s hairdresser’s dog walker’s bro-in-law’s uncle knew someone who got a vaccine in 1970 and had the sniffles after, thus being experts? Decisions, decisions…..
They aren’t horrible for anyone from a medical standpoint. Stop being ignorant.
How nice, harassing and contributing to the delinquency of minors. How about you loons let the parents do the parenting?
So you disagree with vaccinated children AT school, under the age of 18 without parental consent then?
This protest effort was made public now 2 weeks ago, at least.
Now last week, in Redmond, students from the charter school mounted a walk-out in support of ending gun violence.
And groups like the “peacekeepers” were there in support.
Seems like the cultural wars have arrived in Redmond and in the classroom.
Actually, you would be wrong.
Bend is sixth in Oregon regarding its population. The population data are from the 2020 Census Redistricting dataset –
https://www.oregon-demographics.com/cities_by_population
The only “Metro District” in Oregon is Portland Metro. It is the regional government for the Oregon portion of the Portland metropolitan area, covering portions of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties. It is the only directly elected regional government and metropolitan planning organization in the United States.
Micropolitan areas such as Ontario are areas where the single largest city in the area “anchors” two separate counties. This is not the case at all in Deschutes County.
“The Ontario Micropolitan Statistical Area, as defined by the United States Census Bureau, is an area consisting of two counties – one in southeastern Oregon and one in southwestern Idaho, anchored by the city of Ontario.
“As of the 2000 census, the area had a population of 52,193 (though a July 1, 2009 estimate placed the population at 53,844).”
Portland Metro and Central Oregon (which includes Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties) have long been the swiftest growing areas in Oregon. Politically, Central Oregon is as follows, by the most current metrics.
“Jefferson County, OR is Moderately conservative. In Jefferson County, OR 36.9% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 60.3% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 2.8% voted Independent. In the last Presidential election, Jefferson county remained overwhelmingly Republican, 60.3% to 36.9%.”
“The Political Climate in Prineville, OR is Moderately conservative. Crook County, OR is Very conservative. In Crook County, OR 24.6% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 73.1% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 2.3% voted Independent.”
“Deschutes County, OR is Somewhat liberal. In Deschutes County, OR 52.7% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 44.4% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 2.9% voted Independent.”
Bend is simply one city in Central Oregon; still considered “somewhat liberal”; and of all the cities and towns in Central Oregon it has the least influence politically on its neighbors and in national politics.
The Bend-Redmond Metropolitan area (Census designated) is all of Deschutes County – Redmond to La Pine, Sisters to Brothers. (And then there are Bend mailing addresses far and wide…)
I wish I had the time to complain about nothing like these people. Wearing a mask is nothing. It’s nowhere near as bad as taxing us on tea or forcing us out of our homes to live in the ghetto. Hospital staff are wearing them 12 hours or more a day (in addition to donning and doffing other PPE over and over). It’s not too hard for your kids to wear one seven hours. Studies vary wildly on how well the masks work but the majority say that they do work and it’s really not a hardship to wear one to help keep the hospital surges more flat, even if only a little.
Yeah so here’s the thing about “widely varying study results”. It is in itself evidence that no correlation exists. In statistics, correlation is a statistical relationship between two random variables. Correlation is the statistical degree to which a pair of variables are linearly related. Whether those variables be masks and cases, or masks and hospitalizations, there is no linear relation. Widely varying results denotes random outcome, not linear relation. This makes sense when you apply what it is known about transmission. Sars-cov-2 is an airborne virus. Mask don’t provide statistical correlation against covid because they do not function in that capacity. Masks protect against droplet transmission.
You ALMOST sound like you know what you’re talking about. But big words and copy/paste doesn’t quite cut it here. The problem with this is that you apparently don’t understand the vector of transmission – Covid rides in droplets as it leaves and becomes airborne… on those droplets. So, a mask that protects against droplets also will protect against transmission of Covid. Studies don’t vary wildly as far as the effectiveness of masks. They vary, but not wildly. And they all show that they work as intended.
Excellent argumentation; superior to the ad hominum or “appeals to authority” that are often made here.
I think you are incorrect. There are many types of masks but if you focus on N95 masks you will see the correlation. If you try to compare the results from cloth or other masks it then gives the lower IQ people something to speak about (apples to oranges was Trump’s favorite way to argue, always makes him look uneducated). I agree with the original poster, it is odd how these people want to get all worked up over nothing. Wearing a mask is nothing, I really enjoy it in these colder temps. But maybe Meatloaf was right, why don’t you ask him?
Put on your mask. Take off your glasses and put them in fron of your mask..breath out… Did they fog? if so it will not stop the virus!
Really health conscious. Encouraging kids to ditch masks during the Omicron surge with fast food, some of the least healthy food around. Sheesh.
One: The gift cards are to all of the locations that offer $5 lunches to students, including Cibelli’s pizza.
Two: The goal is to educate parents and students about their rights. Public schools are supposed to work for the parents of the children…but the school boards are increasingly shutting out parents voices and concerns.
Three: Where was the outrage this summer when at the Deschutes County fairgrounds there was a group offering free ride wristbands for getting the vaccine…no parent needed?
Why is it that people are angry when we teach their rights to teens, but okay with poisoning children without their parents consent, which is happening all over Oregon?
You’re trying to compare offering people free rides to get vaccinated with attempting to bribe teenagers to not wear a mask. Really? Hand out a flyer if you feel someone needs to be educated on their rights.
We are not bribing anyone. Seriously you don’t see the correlation here? Its apparently okay to essentially give a child a covid shot, without parental permission and bribe them with a $30 wrist band to have fun at the fair…these people didn’t know the kids medical histories, the parents had no say.
This group is handing out a free lunch to take home a paper with their constitutional rights and a QR code to take a parent survey…is that really bribery? I would image many of the kids would take the paperwork without the giftcard, but this group wanted to do something nice for the kids willing to listen and give the paperwork to their parents.
Unlike the group at the fairgrounds who didn’t notify parents, Peoples Rights is at least engaging the discussion to that level.
If you feel afraid of the virus, by all means wear your mask. Where I draw the line is you coercing and shaming others into wearing one. Masks DON’T work. If they did this would all be over by now. Everyone in the schools are wearing them and 2/3 of Bend/Lapine were out sick last week. So tell me again they work?
Of course masks work. You expect perfection in a world that knows better. Or use it as a reason to dismiss things others don’t. You have no idea how many more cases there’d be without many folks wearing them.
Aaaaaand… you’re still completely clueless. These people haven’t a clue about what people’s rights are. They THINK they know, but they’re pretty much wrong on every point they try to make. Constitutional scholars they are not. And nobody is poisoning children “all over Oregon”. Like your pal above, stop being ignorant.
Sage ~ standing outside of my a high school offering $5 gift cards is not teaching students their rights nor is it qualitative thinking.
Round them up and charge them for endangering the welfare of minors.
Actiually Child Abuse is a better charge- “Threatened harm to a child, which means subjecting a child to a substantial risk of harm to the child’s health or welfare.”
Same with the vaccine clinics inside schools, vaccinated children under the age of 18 without parental consent or letting them know. Arrest them all!!!
Seriously? You must not know what child abuse is.
These kids don’t have to stop and listen, or accept the paper and gift cards.
They CHOOSE to listen because they too are fed up with masks, which don’t work.
welcome to insane-O world where politicians mandate children who have zero risk wear masks proven not to work numerous times in numerous reputable scientific journals from around the world. God forbid someone tell them to stand up for themselves and fight against that.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/shaky-evidence-backs-keeping-school-mask-mandates-in-place
Patriot ~ who says children are at zero risk. I know of three children who all have had COVID (recently). Passed around in a classroom.
Btw ~ you should check out the difference between a Nationalist and a Patriot. You definitely fall into the Nationalist category (think Hitler /Brown Shirts)
Redmond, Oregon has no A and W.
Thanks for reminder, reporter had sent correction but didn’t quite catch it, now revised.
These folks do not have anything better to do. I wonder when they fall ill from covid if they will use up hospital rooms needed for cancer or heart patients. Such selfishness, they should be ashamed and embarrassed.
I’m so tired of this absurd argument. “But muh hospitals!” Lets take that to a logical conclusion. How about government mandated weight loss? Can’t have obese people clogging up the hospitals for all those healthy folks. You used to smoke? No ventilator for you! Embarrassing foreign object removal needed? Shouldn’t have put that there!
How long are we going to play this game? Another year? How about 5 more? 10? Unless you’re wearing an N95, you are doing nothing useful to stop transmission. Almost none of these kids are wearing N95s. This is theater, and that’s about it.
Take a trip to Idaho, Montana, Texas, Wyoming, etc. You won’t see all this mask BS. Somehow, they’re getting by just fine. You’re in a bubble.
Have you been to Redmond recently KTVZ? There is no longer an A&W…
Story was corrected.
WHY NOT LET KIDS BE KIDS and KIDS, keep them out of the politics of it?When are people going to realize that everyone is going to get the damn thing at some point no matter what? It dose not matter weather your vaccinated or not, wearing masks or not etc. Why do people take it so personally and get all butt hurt and dramatic about someone being vaccinated or not, wearing a mask or not? If you believe that having the vaccine and a mask are the thing to make a difference, then get the shot and wear a mask and stop worrying about the ones that choose not too cause your covered.
To help save some ****, NO i am not vaccinated and NO I dont care if the next person is or not because thats their choice.
I think their are more important issues that people should be more worried about, that has happened/happening instead of this.
With all the mask hoopla it seems like parents care more than the kids. Funny when the kids are smarter than the parents.
Mask up Redmond
Not sure how I feel about masks or the politics involved. I only know that adults hanging around outside of schools to try and meet/influence kids as they exit or arrive seems pretty creepy to me.
How do you feel about teachers using their position of authority to influence kids? Of course I’m referring to subjective matters, including things that people a certain political persuasion claim aren’t subjective.