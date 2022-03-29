St. Charles Prineville closing COVID-19 drive-through testing site

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Prineville is closing its COVID-19 drive-through test site on Thursday, officials said Tuesday. After that time, tests will be available at the St. Charles Prineville Urgent Care on a walk-in basis, or by appointment at St. Charles Prineville Family Care.

St. Charles’ labs in Bend, La Pine, Madras and Redmond also offer COVID-19 testing, but a lab order is required.

COVID-19 testing is only available to those individuals who are symptomatic or who are scheduled for a procedure. officials noted.