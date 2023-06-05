Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announces Youth Academy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the 2023 Youth Academy, held on July 12th & 13th, between 8:00 am and 3:30 pm.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is a cooperative activity in which all participants must work together to make the program safe and successful. The program’s training is accomplished primarily in a classroom setting, although some trainings take place outdoors. The program involves some physical activity such as training in self-defense tactics.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office does its best to make this a positive experience, which emphasizes teamwork, cooperation, and community service; it provides participants with the opportunity to learn about careers in law enforcement and related agencies.
The training program involves instruction in the areas of:
· Criminal Law overview
· Patrol Division procedures
· Investigations Division procedures
· Crime Scene Investigations
· Custody Division orientation
· Defensive tactics
· K9 presentation
· SWAT
· Search and Rescue – presentation and practical exercises
· Practical Scenarios
For further details, and applications for this academy, please visit the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and click on the provided link.