Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announces Youth Academy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the 2023 Youth Academy, held on July 12th & 13th, between 8:00 am and 3:30 pm.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is a cooperative activity in which all participants must work together to make the program safe and successful. The program’s training is accomplished primarily in a classroom setting, although some trainings take place outdoors. The program involves some physical activity such as training in self-defense tactics.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office does its best to make this a positive experience, which emphasizes teamwork, cooperation, and community service; it provides participants with the opportunity to learn about careers in law enforcement and related agencies.

The training program involves instruction in the areas of:

· Criminal Law overview

· Patrol Division procedures

· Investigations Division procedures

· Crime Scene Investigations

· Custody Division orientation

· Defensive tactics

· K9 presentation

· SWAT

· Search and Rescue – presentation and practical exercises

· Practical Scenarios

For further details, and applications for this academy, please visit the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and click on the provided link.