UO ‘disappointed’ after large party amid rising COVID cases

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon says it's “disappointed” to learn about large parties during the Ducks spring game as the region weathers a spike in cases of COVID-19 and businesses endure new restrictions.

Lane County, where the university is located, moved back to “extreme risk” on Friday.

Capacity at a spring game for the Ducks football team at Autzen Stadium had been set at 15%, but the new restrictions meant no spectators or tailgaters were allowed. Instead, students packed into parties at private homes.

Photos of several large parties Saturday circulated on social media, showing mask-less students standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

The University of Oregon issued a statement late Sunday condemning the behavior but said there was little it could do about parties at private houses off-campus.

“The university has worked very hard to educate students about the serious COVID-19 health risks of gathering in groups without masks,” the statement said. “This behavior is not representative of the majority of UO students, who we have seen work diligently to follow health guidelines.”

Some residents called the Eugene Police Department and officers assisted the university in dispersing the partygoers. Callers reported loud music and students urinating in the front yard of one home where one student witness snapped a photo that circulated widely on social media, The Register Guard reported.

One woman fell off the roof and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

