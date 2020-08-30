Nov. 3, 2020 election races on Central Oregon ballots
Here are the federal, state and local races and measures that Central Oregonians will find on their Nov. 3, 2020 election ballots.
PRESIDENT
Donald Trump (R-I)
Joe Biden (D)
Howie Hawkins (Pacific Green)
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)
U.S. SENATE
Jeff Merkley (D-I)
Jo Rae Perkins (R, I)
Ibrahim Taher (Pacific Green, Progressive)
U.S. HOUSE - 2ND DISTRICT
Alex Spenser (D)
Cliff Bentz (R)
OREGON ATTORNEY GENERAL
Michael Cross (R)
Ellen Rosenblum (D-I)
OREGON SECRETARY OF STATE
Shemia Fagan (D)
Kim Thatcher (R, I)
Kyle Markley (Libertarian)
Nathalie Paravicini (Pacific Green, Progressive)
Rich Vial (nonaffiliated)
OREGON SENATE:
DISTRICT 27
Eileen Kiely (D)
Tim Knopp (R-I)
DISTRICT 28
Hugh Palcic (D)
Dennis Linthicum (R-I)
DISTRICT 30
Carina Miller (D)
Lynn Findley (R-I)
OREGON HOUSE:
DISTRICT 53
Emerson Levy (D)
Jack Zika (R-I)
DISTRICT 54
Jason Kropf (D)
Cheri Helt (R-I)
DISTRICT 55
Barbara Fontaine (D)
Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-I)
DISTRICT 59
Arlene Burns (D)
Daniel Bonham (R-I)
OREGON BALLOT MEASURES:
Measure 107 - Campaign finance limits, disclosures
Measure 108 - Cigarette, e-cigarettes tax hike
Measure 109 - Legalizes psilocybin mushrooms
Measure 110 - Decriminalizes some drugs, funds treatment
DESCHUTES COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Position 2
Phil Chang (D)
Phil Henderson (R-I)
DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF
L. Shane Nelson (I)
Scott Schaier
DESCHUTES COUNTY MEASURES:
Measure 9-134 - Whether to allow more rural marijuana businesses
Deschutes Public Library $195 million expansion
City of Bend $190 million - transportation projects
Redmond School District - $27.5 million improvements
BEND CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Justin Livingston (I)
Melanie Kebler
Position 2
Anthony Broadman
August Paul Johnson
Position 3
Chris Piper (I)
Megan Perkins
Ron (Rondo) Boozell
Position 4
Rita Schenkelberg
Michael R. Hughes
Anon (Bubba) Walters
REDMOND MAYOR
Charles Baer
George Endicott (I)
Tanner Robertson
REDMOND CITY COUNCIL
(3 positions, at-large)
Albert Calderon
Don Crouch
Clifford B. Evelyn Sr.
Ed Fitch
Camden King
Michael A. Kusinska
Ronald H. Osmundson
Shannon Wedding
David Wegener
SISTERS CITY COUNCIL
(3 positions):
Susan Cobb
Andrea Blum (I)
Gary Ross
Jennifer Letz
Elizabeth Fisher
(other incumbents: Chuck Ryan, Richard Esterman)
JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Position 3:
Wayne Fording (I)
Kim Schmith
MADRAS CITY COUNCIL
(3 positions)
Gary Walker (I)
Jennifer Holcomb (I)
Austin Throop
Mathew Birchard
CULVER MAYOR
Jake Schwab
Nancy L Diaz
JEFFERSON COUNTY MEASURES
Measure 6-96 - Request County Commission meetings regarding relocating Oregon-Idaho border
