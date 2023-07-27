Smoke from Bedrock Fire blankets Bend area; DEQ extends Deschutes County advisory through (at least) Monday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Thursday for Deschutes County and eastern Lane County due to smoke from the Bedrock Fire burning between Bend and Eugene.

The agencies said they expect the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday night.

DEQ said it also is monitoring intermittent smoke in Southern Oregon due to the Flat Fire burning between Grants Pass and Gold Beach.

DEQ and LRAPA expect intermittent smoke in the following areas through at least Monday night:

Deschutes County (worst overnight and early morning hours) due to the Bedrock Fire.

Eastern Lane County (localized near the Oakridge area by the Bedrock Fire).

Eastern Curry County (localized near Agness due to the Flat Fire).

Western Josephine County (localized near Cave Junction due to the Flat Fire).

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. But don’t forget to close up windows and doors at night as smoke conditions can worsen.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources: