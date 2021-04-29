Oregon House approves bill to ban hairstyle discrimination

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure passed by the Oregon House would prohibit public schools and employers from discriminating against hairstyles associated with race.

Following a 58-0 vote Wednesday, the bill now heads to the state Senate.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports House Bill 2935 would expand existing laws against discrimination to explicitly include “physical characteristics that are historically associated with race,” including hair styles such as braids, locs and twists.

The bill is part of a national campaign that emerged after a Black high school wrestler in New Jersey was forced to cut off his dreadlocks before competing in 2018.