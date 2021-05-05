Oregon lawmakers give final OK to bill on gun safe storage, ban from Capitol

Government-politics

Legislation now goes to Gov. Brown's desk; Knopp cast 'no' vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. Republican lawmakers strenuously objected, saying they and others will be deprived of the ability to defend themselves.

The bill, named for Cindy Yuille and Steve Forsyth, who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012, passed the House last week and goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. It aims to prevent accidental shootings by children, suicides and mass shootings.

It requires that firearms be secured with a trigger or cable lock, in a locked container or gun room. Opponents said a delay in accessing a firearm for self-defense could cost lives.

“When you live out in the country and you dial 911, a police officer isn’t there in a few minutes,” said Sen. Fred Girod, the Senate Republican leader. “You have to take care of yourself, and this bill prevents that in many ways.”

The bill also bans guns from the Oregon Capitol. Currently, concealed handgun licensees can bring firearms into the Capitol. On Dec. 21, armed protesters angry that the Capitol was closed to the public due to COVID-19 tried to storm the building.

Sen. Lynn Findley, a Republican, didn’t refer to that attack when he spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday. Instead, he said he needs a gun to defend himself from people outside the building.

“When I come into this Capitol, I bring a gun because if I happen to walk out the door — have you seen all the homeless people and the other people walking around here in the evening? — I do not feel overly safe outside of this building at night,” Findley said.

Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski, a gun owner who was one of the bill’s sponsors, said that while citizens have the right to defend themselves, it can be regulated in certain ways.

“And that’s not out of line and it’s not out of proportion to what other states have done around this country as to having certain regulations on how the Second Amendment is interpreted and utilized within their states,” Prozanski said.

Brown’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Merah, said the governor would review the bill when it gets to her desk.

“Gov. Brown believes that every American has the right to be free from gun violence, and she has continually spoken out about the need to pass sensible gun legislation,” Merah said in an email.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/oregon-shootings-coronavirus-pandemic-gun-politics-health-9a52a4620e472bf705b67fe1245eb602

News release from Oregon Senate Democrats:

Landmark Gun Safety Bill Clears Final Vote

SALEM – The Oregon Senate repassed Senate Bill 554 on a concurrence vote – approving modifications made in the House to add storage and safety requirements among the bill’s components. The bill passed 17-7 (with Bend Republican Tim Knopp among those voting no).

“Gun violence is a public health crisis. We’ve lost far too many loved ones to shootings and today we took a meaningful step toward preventing these unspeakable tragedies,” said Senator Ginny Burdick (D-Portland) who introduced Senate Bill 554.

Senate Bill 554 changes Oregon’s firearm laws in a variety of ways. As previously approved by the Senate, the bill allows school districts and public higher education institutions to prohibit the carrying of a firearm even if the individual possesses a Concealed Handgun License (CHL).

“Guns should not influence the functioning of democracy. When armed insurrectionists forced their way into the State Capitol late last year, we were all threatened. When armed individuals in paramilitary garb have hovered over the Senate Floor or the desks of our staff while spouting hate, it’s threatening,” said Senator Burdick. “In addition, its incredibly traumatic for those who have experienced gun violence. Attempting to influence legislation through veiled and overt threats is wrong.”

In addition to empowering public education institutions to protect students and staff, Senate Bill 554 requires firearms to be stored safely. The gun can be stored using a cable lock, a storage container or safe, or in a gun room. A storage container or cable lock must also be utilized when transferring a firearm. In addition, the bill includes reporting requirements for an owner of a firearm when the firearm is lost or stolen.

“Suicides are increasing. Gun violence is increasing. A firearm that is not safely stored is a threat,” said Senator Burdick. “Whether someone steals that firearm to do harm to another person, or a child is killed because they mistake a weapon for a toy, or someone in an acute mental health crisis accesses a gun – it’s a tragedy, and we can help prevent these tragedies. By passing Senate Bill 554 today, we help prevent these tragedies.”

Lifesaving gun safety policies is legacy work for Senator Burdick. With the passage of Senate Bill 554 she again demonstrates her commitment to public health, safety and to ensuring Oregonians can thrive in a future free from senseless gun violence.

“Passing a safe storage policy for firearms and improving safety in our public buildings and our State Capitol is overdue – I’m grateful for the dedication of my partners in both chambers and for their commitment to Oregonians lives, health and safety,” said Senator Burdick.

After today’s concurrence vote, Senate Bill 554 goes to Governor Kate Brown for her signature and will take effect the 91st day following adjournment sine die.