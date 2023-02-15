Central Oregon post offices still facing struggles with staffing shortages; job fairs look to fill positions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The main Bend post office in northeast Bend says it has caught up from the Christmas rush, but it's still short on staff, as are other post office facilities around the area and country.

U.S. Postal Service Bend Supervisor Edmund Bennett said they have been short-staffed for over two years. The Bend post office, among others are looking to fill multiple positions and was holding a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday until 4 p.m.

The Redmond post office is also holding a job fair on Thursday and Friday at 618 Northwest Hemlock Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find more information about available Postal Service positions here.

There are some signs of recent improvement after months of various delivery issues.

A Redmond resident told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday in an email: "The mail has improved over the last week. Keeping my fingers crossed it will remain that way, because it has been really bad until then."

Kelsey McGee spoke with Bennett and a Bend resident to learn about the struggles the post office faces and if people are now getting their mail on time. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.