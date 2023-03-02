‘Nobody knew about it’: Neighbors, businesses skeptical of Bend, county’s managed camp promises

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Manager Eric King told us more Thursday about why clearing the Hunnell Road homeless encampment has been delayed for an indefinite period.

He said the county can start a road project without requiring a clearing of the area this month. They're also waiting until a managed camp is set up on the south end of town.

The land in question sits just south of Les Schwab Tire Centers, next to Murphy Road and the Highway 97 roundabout.

But even before the project takes firmer shape, area businesses say they are dealing with the negative consequences of homeless people in the area.

"Customers are afraid to leave their vehicles here," Joe Wheeler, Les Schwab Tire Centers manager said Thursday. "They've already spoken about it over the phone to me, they say 'Sorry, but we have to stop doing business with us if the homeless camp goes in.'"

The land is city-owned, and Deschutes County commissioners this week gave initial approval to plans to establish a safe parking and camping area, which would be managed by a nonprofit.

King said, "The actual operator would be a separate provider, and the county is really providing oversight for those operations."

"There's many partners involved," he added. "I think this is that's better illustration of this issue is not one agency. It's not just a city or just a county issue. It's a community issue."

City and county leaders are trying to assure neighbors the managed, fenced site won't be a repeat of the un-managed Hunnell Road.

Ed Murrer and his wife are part of a new group calling itself the "Bend Solutions Group." He calls it a way for area businesses to get on the same page.

"We went and talked to Joe (Les Schwab manager) today (Thursday)," Murrer said. "My wife did a survey of 25 companies in that area south of Bend, and Joe was one of the companies. None of the companies had been officially informed of this camp."

"Nobody knew about it," Wheeler said. "To create a Bend self coalition of all businesses down here, so we can all get on the same page, be one voice going to the city council and to the county commissioners. That is just beginning."

The city council heard from several other concerned residents at Wednesday night's meeting, some very upset about the surprise plans, but the city is moving forward with the plans for the camp.

King said in a statement it will include supervision and plans for keeping the area clean.

"I think there was lots of questions, and I think that's where things are at," King said. "They want more information."

"Some of that information is available, and some is not," King said. "It's a process to develop a site and to bring on a provider and create that connection with neighbors, so some of that work has yet to begin, yet to happen."

King said the removal of Hunnell Road camps won't resume until the new camp location is available for those who wish to follow the rules and requirements for the planned camp, which officials say will be fenced and gated.