105-year-old woman believed to be oldest Kentuckian to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — While the process has been marked by some setbacks and challenges, Kentucky is making progress in getting COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable of our population.

At the onset of the distribution process, high-risk individuals were selected to begin receiving the first doses in Kentucky. That included seniors in assisted living centers and long-term care facilities.

Now, the state is moving through phase 1B, which includes anyone age 70 or older.

Sister Evelyn Hurley, of the Sisters of Charity in Nazareth, Kentucky, recently received her COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Andy Beshear said at age 105, Hurley is believed to be the oldest Kentuckian to be vaccinated.

“Congratulations Sister Hurley! We are so happy you received a #ShotofHope,” Beshear tweeted Tuesday.

Beshear tweeted a photo of Hurley with her two thumbs up as she received her first dose.

Vaccinations arrived at the Sisters of Charity earlier this week with every residing sister receiving the shot. The congregation, located north of Bardstown, said most of the employees also received shots.

The goal is to ensure “the safety of the sisters from contracting COVID-19,” the congregation posted on Twitter.

Beshear also had additional good news earlier this week. He said the state believes most all long-term care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state have received their first doses. He urged any outliers to call Health and Family Services so state officials can get vaccinations scheduled.

