1 dead, 11 shot within 6-hour span across St. Louis

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A string of shootings across St. Louis left one person dead and several others wounded within a six-hour span.

The first shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Gibson where a man was shot in the arm.

One hour later, detectives were called to 14th street and Park Ave for a double shooting. Both victims are stable. Around 11:40 p.m., three people were shot in the 3000 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police said a person was shot in the face near Chouteau Ave and Dillion Court just on the edge of the Peabody Darst Webbe area around 1 a.m. Saturday. St. Louis police were then diverted to another triple shooting in the 1000 block of Cole. The victims’ conditions are yet known at this time.

Just past 4:30 a.m., a man was killed after being shot in the head in the 3700 block of Penrose Street near Prairie Ave. Another person was shot in the foot nearby.

Police initially said the last reported shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lewis Street near O’Fallon Street just one block from the Mississippi River in North City. Investigators found a man who was shot in the face lying next to a car, but officers determined the victim suffered from blunt force trauma. He was taken to a hospital.

The identity, gender and ages of some victims have not been released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.