Baby great horned owlet blown from nest

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — An owlet was blown from its nest in West Hartford on Friday.

West Hartford Animal Control said it consulted with A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey in Killingworth, about the baby great horned owl.

It said it was told to get the owlet off the ground.

The baby was placed back up in a nearby tree as its mother watched, animal control said.

Strong winds were prevalent across the state on Friday. Parts of the state recorded gusts of 40 mph under a wind advisory.

