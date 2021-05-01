Former teacher accused of sending sexually charged texts to former student

National & World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — William Gardner is charged with transmitting obscene material to children, which is a felony.

Authorities tell FOX10 News that he is accused of having sexually charged text conversations with a former student.

Investigators say the victim is from Washington County.

And the alleged activity has been going on for years while Gardener was a teacher at Leroy High School back in 2018 before his license was revoked.

But Washington County authorities say Gardner also worked in Millry and Citronelle and they are concerned there could be more victims.

Mobile County deputies assisted with the search warrant today and tell us Garner is also under investigation with Homeland Security.

