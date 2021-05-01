Law enforcement are responding to an active shooter situation at a casino in Wisconsin

National & World

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, a tweet from the casino said Saturday.

Officers are working to secure the location, according to the tweet.

The casino is telling people not to go near the area as the investigation continues.

“All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice,” Oneida Nation of Wisconsin tweeted. There are three additional casino locations, according to the Oneida Casino website.

Melinda Danforth, director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the Oneida Nation, told CNN the nation had not yet “confirmed the number of casualties or injuries” in the shooting in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

“The shooting took place at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the Oneida Casino,” Danforth said in an email.

Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people “running for their dear lives.”

“At first, we didn’t really know what to expect. Then once we seen the cop running in there with an AR-15, we knew that this is getting pretty serious,” witness Dylan Luehring of Mayville, Wisconsin, told CNN affiliate WLUK. “Once we heard the shots, we knew this is no joke anymore.”

“Pretty thankful we could get out of there, and all of us are safe,” Luehring said.

Adam Olig, also of Mayville, told the station the scene was chaotic.

“Seen people that were a lot closer. There were people running all over the place, running for their dear lives,” Olig said.

“It was chaos all over. People scattering in all directions. It was just crazy. Just crazy,” Luehring added.

CNN has reached out to the area fire department, police, sheriff’s office and nearby hospitals for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.