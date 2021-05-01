Surveillance video shows man shoot at home

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are looking for a person caught in surveillance video firing a gun through a southeast Portland homeowner’s front door.

The shooting happened Tuesday, but Michael Posson, the homeowner, says he didn’t notice the bullet hole until early Thursday morning. He says that’s when he looked back through his security camera footage to see the shocking images.

That video shows a man crouched down and creeping up near the garage of the home near SE 92nd and Division. A light turns on, causing the man to stand up.

He then walks to the front door and pounds on it a few times.

“My mom who lives with me thought she heard some rustling noises outside and then while she was in the kitchen, she said she heard a sound that sounded like someone throwing a rock at the house,” said Posson.

But in video you can see it’s not a rock, it’s actually the man firing a gun at the home and through the front door.

Posson says the video was a startling thing to see.

“I couldn’t stop shaking, 45 minutes or an hour. It was really shocking to see that happen, for sure,” he said.

Posson says one of the bullets went through the door, but he couldn’t find where the other casings were or the locations they hit. He said fragments were found in his living room and he called police immediately.

Portland police say they are now investigating and looking for the person seen in that surveillance video.

“This is clearly somebody dangerous, right? This is clearly somebody the police should deal with, right?” said Posson.

If anyone recognizes the person in the video, or has any information, you are asked to call Portland Police.

