The scene of an active shooter situation at a Wisconsin casino has been secured, authorities say

Law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter situation late Saturday at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The scene was later contained, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who said in a tweet, “There is no longer a threat to the community.”

Melinda Danforth, director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the Oneida Nation, told CNN the nation had not yet “confirmed the number of casualties or injuries” in the shooting in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

“The shooting took place at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the Oneida Casino,” Danforth said in an email.

Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people “running for their dear lives.”

“At first, we didn’t really know what to expect. Then once we seen the cop running in there with an AR-15, we knew that this is getting pretty serious,” witness Dylan Luehring of Mayville, Wisconsin, told CNN affiliate WLUK. “Once we heard the shots, we knew this is no joke anymore.”

“Pretty thankful we could get out of there, and all of us are safe,” Luehring said.

Adam Olig, also of Mayville, told the station the scene was chaotic.

“Seen people that were a lot closer. There were people running all over the place, running for their dear lives,” Olig said.

“It was chaos all over. People scattering in all directions. It was just crazy. Just crazy,” Luehring added.

The casino urged in a tweet for people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The main casino and another facility are closed until further notice, Oneida Nation of Wisconsin said. Three additional casino locations were closed and will reopen Sunday morning.

CNN has reached out to the area fire department, police, sheriff’s office and nearby hospitals for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.