Two juveniles shot and killed outside their home

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Officers are investigating an overnight double murder shooting of two juveniles near 8th and Olive.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 8th and Olive on sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, two victims were located outside of their apartment. The victims were two juveniles who had just left late night Ramadan services.

Police believe the shooting to be a domestic incident.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and crime scene technicians are processing the scene.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. If you have information please call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.