High school seniors get prom of their dreams despite difficult year

NEWNAN, Georgia (WGCL) — Newnan High School seniors braced for the news prom would be canceled but instead school leaders announced they would move forward with the in-person event, plus pay for all seniors and their dates.

The special night comes after COVID-19 hit the school hard, then a tornado hit even harder late March.

That EF4 tornado was no match for the town’s flood of support within the community and on campus.

“They had so many ups and downs in the school but we’re staying Newnan strong and we’re going to throw a prom to remember,” Kyle Kahn told CBS46. The school hired Kahn to plan an “epic night” at the Newnan Centre.

The prom could not be held at the high school because the property has been closed five weeks for inspections. School leaders say it’s still unsafe to return. Buildings and classes are destroyed but not hope if you ask the principal.

“They have poured into the community to volunteer to help clean up efforts.” Chase Puckett added, “They are a strong group of men and women and it’s been a privilege to see them grow up and tonight we’re going to celebrate.”

Covid plus the storm damage made seniors fear there would be no prom night, missing what they called the ultimate right of passage. So seeing the event come together on Saturday night was overwhelming knowing all they’ve overcome.

“It’s so exciting, very exciting,” said senior Lashantie McGinty. Destiney Holliman chimed in, “it’s our senior graduation in like three weeks so this is fun. When COVID-19 hit we didn’t get to have our junior prom and we were like maybe we’re not going to have senior prom but I’m so grateful.”

Dresses were donated to seniors who lost their own in the storm, through local efforts by Deletha Colton.

Food and treats were donations as well, provided by the local Chick-Fil-A.

Additionally, the high school covered ticket costs for everyone.

In a year where there was so much they wanted to forget, Saturday night was sure to be a night to remember.

“We’re about to have so much fun,” McGinty giggled.

