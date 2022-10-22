China’s top leaders to be revealed as Xi Jinping cements grip on power

By Simone McCarthy and Nectar Gan, CNN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has formally stepped into his third term ruling China with an iron grip on power, as he revealed a top leadership body stacked with allies, breaking with recent precedent to secure another five years in power.

On Sunday, following the first meeting of the party’s new Central Committee, seven men — namely Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi — were selected to be members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top ruling body.

They now compose the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s most powerful decision-making body, and will sit atop of the party to drive the world’s second-largest economy over the coming half decade.

