An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter, police say

By Amir Vera, Nick Watt and Chuck Johnston, CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 9:59 p.m. ET]

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, police say.

“The suspect in the homicide that occurred on September 2, 2022, has been taken into custody,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

The name of the suspect has not been released. CNN has reached out to LVMPD for additional comment.

[Original story, published at 7:57 p.m. ET]

The Las Vegas journalist found dead with stab wounds had been working on a story about a local official the week he was killed, according to the journalist’s employer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The local official, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, was the subject of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s articles that detailed Telles’ oversight of his office. German reported that Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Telles lost his reelection bid in June.

German was found dead outside of his Las Vegas home on Saturday, according to police. The Review-Journal said German was found with “stab wounds.” The Clark County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN that the cause of German’s death was multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of his death was homicide.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed Wednesday that officers served search warrants in relation to German’s death, but did not immediately provide any additional information. A search warrant may be issued when a judge finds probable cause that police will find evidence of a crime.

Uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen on Wednesday morning outside of Telles’ home, according to local media. It is unclear if the activity is connected to the investigation into German’s death.

Police would not provide CNN information on what activity transpired at the address linked to Telles. CNN has reached out to Telles and his office for comment.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released photos Tuesday of a possible suspect and vehicle — what appears to be a maroon GMC SUV — connected to German’s death.

“Review-Journal reporters observed Telles in the driveway of his home, standing next to a vehicle matching that description,” the newspaper reported. “The GMC vehicle and a second vehicle were towed from Telles’ property at about 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.”

Telles has not been publicly identified by police as being connected to German’s death.

The Review-Journal released a statement over the weekend on German’s death.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Executive Editor Glenn Cook, according to the paper. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.