Man featured in ‘S-Town’ podcast is dead after standoff with police

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating the fatal police shooting of an Alabama man who was featured in the popular podcast series “S-Town.”

Tyler Goodson, 32, was shot and killed following a standoff with police at his Woodstock home on Sunday, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officers with the Woodstock Police Department were dispatched to a call for service at a home just after midnight, according to the statement from authorities. It is unclear why police were called to the home in the small town that sits about halfway between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

Once on scene, officers encountered Goodson, who barricaded himself in the residence and a stand-off ensued, the statement said.

Authorities said at some point during the incident, Goodson brandished a gun at officers. He was shot and later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

“I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included. Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast,” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said in a statement.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“S-Town,” the 2017 podcast, features a man by the name of John B. McLemore who tells the story of murder, money, outcasts and mystery in the town of Woodstock. The “S” in the title stands for a four-letter expletive that starts with “S.”

Goodson was good friends with McLemore.

The producers of the podcasts were also behind the popular shows “Serial” and “This American Life.”

According to the US Census Bureau, there were fewer than 1,500 people and about 580 residences in Woodstock in 2020.

