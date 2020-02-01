Portland to pay couple $120,000 in discrimination lawsuit

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The city of Portland has agreed to pay an African American couple $120,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit that contended a police officer pulled them over and then broke the key off in the ignition, leaving them stranded.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that city officials settled the suit Friday with Claudius and Daynelle Banks.

Officer Christian Berge said he pulled the couple over in March 2015 for drifting into oncoming traffic.

Attorneys for the couple said Berge never filed a report or conducted a field sobriety test.

Berge was not disciplined. He resigned two years later for having sex on duty with a woman from 2015 to 2017.