Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff in honor, remembrance of former VP Walter Mondale

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

As a mark of respect for his life of service to our nation, flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment.

“Vice President Walter Mondale was a true public servant," Brown said. "Growing up in Minnesota, I remember hearing his speeches and seeing him in action. A leader who championed progressive values, he exemplified decency and lived a life of service to this nation. He will be missed."

