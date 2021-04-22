Wyden, Merkley, Democrat colleagues reintroduce ‘Green New Deal’ resolution

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said Thursday they joined colleagues to reintroduce the Green New Deal Resolution, legislation that they said would address the existential challenge of climate change and create millions of good, high-wage jobs in the process.

“Oregonians enduring longer wildfire seasons along with prolonged droughts know full well how the climate crisis is already ravaging communities throughout our state,” Wyden said. “The need to act is now, and the Green New Deal recognizes that urgency by sending a powerful message that it’s time to kick America’s carbon habit before it destroys our families, our economy, and the future of our planet.”

“The climate crisis is not a hypothetical scenario. Oregonians in every corner of our state felt its effects firsthand last year, as catastrophic wildfires burned houses, stole lives, and leveled entire communities,” said Merkley, who serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and is a member of the Senate Environmental Justice Caucus. “Climate chaos is the biggest crisis of our generation. Unless we put in place a bold strategy quickly, we’re going to keep paying the price. This resolution helps to provide a blueprint for the kind of climate action we need—one that would not only protect lives, but also create millions of good-paying jobs and a more just and more prosperous nation.”

The reintroduction of the Green New Deal resolution was announced this week by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with the support of leaders from the labor, environmental justice and climate movements.

The Green New Deal resolution envisions a 10-year national mobilization, akin to FDR’s New Deal, that would put millions to work in good-paying, union jobs repairing the nation’s infrastructure, reducing air and water pollution, and fighting the intertwined economic, social, racial and climate crises crippling the country.

A copy of the resolution is here.

