Portland waives $11M in federal courthouse fence fines

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say the city has agreed to waive $11 million in fines against the U.S. government for a fence around the federal courthouse that was blocking a bike lane.

KATU-TV reports Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera said Tuesday it will forgo the fines as long as the fence is kept off the street.

Last summer during protests sparked by a white police officer killing a Black man in Minneapolis, the federal government put up a fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse to protect it. It blocked a bike lane that the city called “one of the busiest bike routes in the country.”